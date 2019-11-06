Solar program funding approved for community organizations

HALIFAX: The provincial government has announced 26 successful applicants to the Solar Electricity for Community Buildings Program.

These non-profit organizations can now add solar electricity systems to their buildings and sell the energy generated to their local electricity utility under a 20-year contract.

Community buildings projects can generate up to 75 kilowatts (kw) of electricity. Applicants propose a price per kilowatt hour (kwh). The Clean Foundation independently evaluates submissions and selects the successful projects.

In the Strait area, the Bayside Development Corporation (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Paqtnkek First Nation) was approved for 75 kw at a price of 0.28 per kwh.

The Municipality of the County of Antigonish will receive funding for generating 72 kw, at a price of 0.208 per kwh.

“This program has been instrumental in our company expanding and creating new jobs in Cape Breton,” said David Angot, president, Doctor Solar. “Through this project we hope to demonstrate that government and private industry are working together on the front lines of climate change, and we are pleased that young people will see real progress and clean energy at their school.”

Over the past three years, 71 projects totalling 3.8 megawatts of electricity have been approved for funding.

Solar energy use in Nova Scotia has grown by about 300 per cent over the past two years. Over a year ago, there were 13 approved solar installers in the province, today there are 57 businesses and hundreds of new jobs.

For information on the program and a list of recipients go to: https://novascotia.ca/solar/solar-electricity-community-buildings.asp.