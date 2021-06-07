PORT HAWKESBURY: Three schools under the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) are among those from across the province which have been approved for provincial and federal funding for retrofits, repairs and upgrades.

On June 2, the provincial and federal governments announced a combined $1.5 million for upgrades to windows, building, heating, ventilation and air condition to improve energy efficiency and school buildings for students and staff in the SRCE.

Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director of Education for the SRCE, told The Reporter there will be: a roofing project at Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish; a heating, ventilation and air condition upgrade to the SAERC auditorium; and upgrades to the interior and exterior of Pleasant Bay School, including flooring and windows.

“These projects involve a significant amount of work to be completed,” Landry said. “There are different timelines for each project based on the scope of work, tender process and complexity. We are working through the timeline now related to tendering of the work. Once finalized, the tenders will be posted online on the provincial procurement website.”

Landry said the plan is start work in the fall with a scheduled completion date early in 2022.

“Our aim is always to complete them as soon as possible, knowing they are important to communities and schools.”

Premier Iain Rankin joined federal representatives at the virtual press conference.

“This significant investment, which is over and above regular capital repairs, will improve the school and learning experience for our students and staff from one end of the province to the other,” Rankin added.