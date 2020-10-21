PORT HAWKESBURY: Although public health restrictions have forced schools to use bottled water for the time being, the Strait regional centre for education (SRCE) says it is monitoring the water quality in its schools.

In this monthly address to the SRCE school community, regional executive director of education Paul Landry said tests at its schools showed there were 41 sources that exceeded limits for copper, lead, or both.

Mike Landry, operations director for the SRCE, told The Reporter that testing began in the fall of 2019. Since then the SRCE has remediated all but 17 of the 41 sources.

“There were 41 that were resolved out of that testing, out of the 312 sources that we sampled,” Landry said. “Since then, we’ve resolved all but 17. We’ve been continuing sampling and testing on all of our exceedances.”

Landry said they are working to fix the remaining problem areas, but the timeline depends on the location and the source of the contamination.

Until such measures are taken, he said those locations – which include Cape Breton Highlands, Dr. J.H. Gillis Regional School, East Richmond Education Centre, St. Andrews Junior School, St. Marys, and Whycocomagh Education Centre – won’t be ready.

“We’ve been testing for lead and copper levels,” Landry explained. “We’ve been testing against the most recently published Health Canada guidelines for drinking water quality, published in 2019.”

Last December, the province committed to testing the water in all public schools across Nova Scotia after Health Canada revised its guidelines related to lead concentration levels in water. Health Canada also revised its guidelines related to copper concentration levels in water, and copper tests were also conducted.

To ensure the availability of safe drinking water, the government put bottled water in every public school in Nova Scotia.

In the meantime, Regional Centres of Education and the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial have taken steps to remove access to any other water source until test results were received, and appropriate remediation steps can be taken.

Landry said any of the areas of concern were isolated and the results have been shared with the public.

“Generally, we’re not seeing schools with poor results, compared to others,” Landry said. “You’re seeing what you’d expect; the larger schools where we have more faucets and more water sources, and more samples, you’d normally expect to see slightly higher exceedances in those schools, simply because of the volume.”

As a result of public health restrictions due to COVID-19, Deanna Gillis, the SRCE’s coordinator of communications, added that water fountains at all schools are not accessible this year, and the SRCE is providing bottle-filling stations, as well as water coolers.

Although they continue to decommission any faucets or fountains in schools with test results below acceptable levels, Landry added the SRCE’s main goal is to provide safe drinking water.

“With anything like this, we want to make sure that we’re not reinstating any water supply until we have sufficient testing and knowledge that the water source is safe and meets Health Canada’s guidelines for clean drinking water.”