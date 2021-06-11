Continuing west on the upper or high road was the St. John’s Anglican Church built in 1895 to replace the original, which was some 70 years old.

St. John’s Anglican Parish in Arichat had and has an active and devout Anglican congregation, one that is at least as old as the Roman Catholic parish. In fact, it is the second oldest Anglican parish in Cape Breton after St. George’s in Sydney.

Soon after the fall of Louisbourg, 1758, pioneers, who had migrated from Jersey in the Channel Islands, made their way to Isle Madame. Some parishioners, however, came from England, Scotland, and Germany, including names such as: Rhyndress; Lafford; Robertson; Cutler; MacDonald; Edwards; Murphy; Chandler; Turnbull; Shaw; Burge; and Latimer.

Prior to the building of St. John’s Anglican Church, services were conducted in private homes and in the old courthouse. One of the houses often in use was that of John E. Jean, a prosperous businessman of Huguenot descent.

However, it wasn’t until 1824 that any thought was given to constructing a church for the Anglican faithful. When the parishioners applied unsuccessfully for a grant from the Legislative Assembly, Captain Clement Hubert stepped forward with a substantial monetary contribution. This, combined with the donation of land by Edward E. Binet, a Jersey native and prominent entrepreneur, made it possible for the opening, in 1828, of St. John’s Church of England of Isle Madame, very close to where the present building stands.

James Allan Shaw was the first rector of the new church. He was Scottish by birth and education, and after his ordination in 1827, was sent as a missionary to Isle Madame. He served St. John’s until 1854, dying at Lochside in 1860.

While rector, he came into possession of a chalice that had been used in the 18th century by Roman Catholic missionaries to minister to the Mi’kmaq. After the fall of Louisbourg the chalice was secured by an Acadian family. Ultimately a descendent of this family became housekeeper for Rev. Shaw and gave the chalice to him for safekeeping. This artifact is now on display in the museum at Fortress Louisbourg.

Another rector of long service was Edward Ansell whose stay in Arichat extended from 1881 to 1904. The complete list of rectors is as follows: James Allan Shaw; Robert F. Brine; F. Young; Edward Ansell; George Backhurst; A. Richardson; W.A. Huband; George A. Andrew; Basil B. Colclough; A. Neish; W. Deathe; Robert A. Neish; D.V. O’Meara; C. DeW. White W.K. Morrison; A.E. Kingsbury, W.J. Bridgman; E.T. Parsons; G.H.B. Rutter; W. Rippon; W.A. Trueman; Norman Sorge; Wm. Dye; Neil Williams; Arthur Turnbull; C.A. MacMillan; David Price; and Frank Reid.

The cemetery was surveyed and designed by John J. Robertson, an active member of the congregation. His son William was a prominent civil engineer who was a consultant on the construction of the Lennox Passage Bridge.

The present St. John’s church was contracted in 1895 to the Oxford Construction Co., while the architectural work was done by a man named Harris, famed for his churches throughout the province.

Prior to the construction of St. George’s at Cap la Ronde in 1904, St. John’s served the whole of Isle Madame. The Maugers, Lelacheurs, Jolies, Burges, Murrays, Creightons, Bosdets, Latimers, and Diggdons were all faithful members of the Anglican congregation even though they had to travel considerable distances for services.