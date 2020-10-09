St. Mark’s United Church re-opens

PORT HAWKESBURY: The church community of St. Mark’s is very excited and looking forward to the reopening of their church which has been closed since March.

Thanksgiving Sunday will be a special day of thanks for the church community with Keith Wiseman from St. Peter’s Pastoral Charge leading the service. Wiseman is a candidate (student) in the Designated Lay Ministry Program at the St. Peter’s Ministry Learning Site. St. Mark’s has been without a minister since Nan Corrigan, DM retired at the end of 2018.

The Thanksgiving Service will be held October 11 at 3 p.m. with Adam Cooke playing the piano. It is hoped services will be held every second Sunday at 3 p.m.

The church leadership will be thoroughly sanitizing the building before and after each service. Social distancing and other measures adhering to public health directions and allowable numbers will be followed. There will be a hand sanitizing station set up at the entrance and exit of the church with masks available. Pews are marked for physical distancing and all protocol regarding COVID-19 will be followed.

Everyone is invited to attend this inaugural service.