Stabbing suspect to stand trial in October

PORT HAWKESBURY: An Inverness man who turned himself into police after a stabbing will stand trial this fall on a variety of charges.

During an election and plea hearing in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on April 26, 55-year-old Francis Xavier Forance pleaded not guilty to attempted murder, aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon.

Forance is scheduled to stand trial in Port Hawkesbury on October 5.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. on August 7, 2020, Inverness District RCMP responded to a complaint of a serious assault which occurred in a parking lot on Central Avenue in Inverness.

Police said they located a 38-year-old man who had been stabbed by a man known to him following an argument. The victim sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, the RCMP said, noting that he was taken to hospital by EHS.

According to the RCMP, Forance was arrested a short time later when he turned himself in to the Inverness RCMP Detachment. At the time, police said the suspect was facing charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Forance was remanded into custody and appeared in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on August 10, 2020.