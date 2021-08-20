Isle Madame District High School (IMDH) first opened its doors in September 1963. That first year IMDH consisted of approximately twenty classrooms plus two labs, a commercial class, a home economics room, library, music room, and gym. It was, in effect, a grade 7 to 12 school, but accommodated elementary students from Arichat. In grades 7 to 12 there were some 384 students.

The first graduating class consisted of twenty-eight: Claire Bonin, Shirley Ferguson, Dave Forgeron, Jackie Hopkins, Robbie Fougere, Gerald Landry, Lena Marchand, Ann Babin, Claudette Benoit, Edith Binet, Diane Boudreau, Barbara Buchanan, Aurelia Chiasson, Paul Chiasson, Iris Doyle, Karen Forgeron, John Jollimore, Donald Keeping, Harvey Kehoe, Ann Landry, Audrey Landry, Edith Landry, Gabriel LeBlanc, Michael MacNeil, Godfrey Marchand, Joan Marchand, Julia Poirier, Shirley Rogers.

The teaching staff of twenty-seven included Dave Samson, Paul Baccardax, Keats Currie, Michael A. MacNeil, Bill Campbell, Loretta Bennett, John Shaw, Mother Francesca, Venante Francis, Mother Emmanuel, Claire Digout, Doreen Poirier, Rhea Bowen, Doug Forgeron, Norman Samson, George Kehoe, Laura Hearn, Wilfred Boudreau, John Baptiste DeCoste, Duncan Donovan, Dan MacKay, Bill Campbell, Bernie Samson, Cheryll Donovan, Mother Angele, Donna Bowen, Odille Marchand, Mother Monica, and the principal, Michael J. MacNeil.

The Grade 11 class consisted of:

Richie Acton, Blair Aucoin, Clifford Aucoin, Barbara A. Boudreau, Barbara J. Boudreau, Joan Boudreau, Tim Boudreau, Bobby Boudreau,

Vincent (Junior) Boudreau, Harold Britten, Sharon Britten, Claudia Burt, Bernadette Chiasson, Leona Clorey, Denise Cordeau, Florence Cummings, Shirley DeCoste, Pauline DeYoung, Jean Doyle, Marie Forgeron, Pauline Forgeron, John Fougere, Judy Gould, Claire Hearn, Sheila Hearn, Annette Jeffrey, Ann Kehoe, Patricia Kehoe, Blair Landry, Bobby Landry, Pearl Latimer, David LeBlanc, Nell LeBrun, Ann MacDonald,

Verene MacDonald, Madeleine Marchand, Sylvia Marchand, Venard Martel, Jean Mauger, Darrell Petitpas, Deborah Petitpas, Delores Poirier, Lenny Poirier, Frank Rideout, Beatrice Samson, Gordon Samson, Joe Samson, Bernard Terrio,

Guy Theriault, Lesley Ann Urquhart, Edith White, Pius White, Vincent Bonin.

There were two Student Councils, the Senior and the Junior. The Senior Council was made up of Dianne Cogswell, Tim Boudreau, Ann Landry, Dave Forgeron, Vincent (Junior) Boudreau, Noreen Felix, Aurelia Chiasson, Bernadette Chiasson, Sheila Hearn, Joan Marchand, George Boudreau, Leonard Poirier, Godfrey Marchand, Gabriel LeBlanc, Paul Samson.

The Junior Council: Elaine Landry, Florence LeBrun, Roy Boudreau, Judy Marchand, Benedict Benoit, Nora Madden, Claire Forgeron, Edouard Benoit, Claire Britten, Theresa Duann, Marie Babin, Cornelia Boucher.

The grade tens were approximately sixty in number divided into two groups, Ten A and Ten B; Joe Boudreau, Rose Gracie, Pierre Samson, Paul Britten, Carolyn Poirier, Viola Samson, Ben Samson, Giselle Aucoin, Cyril Marchand, Helen LeBlanc, G.J. LeBlanc, Lenny MacDonald, Lorne Marchand, Linda Aucoin, Russell Amey, Linda Poirier, Dianne Cogswell, Ulysse Doiron, Benny Marchand, Edith Boudreau, John Landry, Dougie MacDonald, Louise Terrio, Harold Landry, Pauline LeBlanc, John Boudreau, Don Boudrot, Beulah Kehoe, George Boudreau, Edwin Samson, Alice Madden, Roger Mauger, Patsy Bissett, Denise Britten, Eugene Marchand, Earl Hearn, Barbara White, Arthur Landry, Toni LeJeune, Beverly Landry, Carl Samson, Anita Marcotte, Amable Bonin, Jean Babin, Raylene Aucoin, Douglas Jeffrey, Sherman MacGrath, Marilyn Bowen, Donnie Samson, Carmel Kehoe, Paul Samson, Leon Samson, Daniel Pottie, Cynthia Kehoe, Adolphe Boudreau, Marcel LeBlanc, Pauline LeBlanc, Eddie Fougere, Herman Pyke, Maureen Felix, Percy George, Lucina Samson, Anne Landry, ? Poirier.