StFX and Port Hawkesbury involved in IIHF Women’s World Championship pre-tournament

STRAIT AREA: Both Antigonish and Port Hawkesbury will see pre-tournament action as a part of the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship.

Seven communities across Nova Scotia will play host to nine competing teams and five women’s U SPORTS teams for 10 pre-tournament games from March 25-29, before the puck officially drops March 31 on the women’s worlds in Halifax and Truro.

“The pre-tournament schedule is yet another milestone as we continue to prepare to welcome the world to Nova Scotia in March, and to work with a number of communities throughout Nova Scotia to allow hockey fans in the region an opportunity to experience the 2020 IIHF Women’s World Championship,” said Grant MacDonald, general manager of the event.

“We look forward to providing a world-class experience for fans and teams in all seven pre-tournament communities, and to use the Jed Ritcey Fund from the 2017 World Junior A Challenge legacy to invite students from various schools in the Truro area to games at the Rath Eastlink Community Centre.”

On March 26, Antigonish will get a taste of the action as St. Francis Xavier University hosts Czech Republic at the Keating Centre.

With that, the Town of Port Hawkesbury recently announced it will host Team Japan as part of the pre-tournament camp schedule. The team arrives on March 20 and depart on March 28.

“The Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre looks forward to providing a world-class experience for the team as they are hosted in our community,” said Recreation and Events Director Paula Davis.