StFX soccer player helps keep students connected with the community

WHITBY, ONT.: Alyssa Spridgeon missed StFX University. She also missed the close-knit community of Antigonish.

After the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit the Maritimes, StFX, along with other universities and public schools were forced to close and shut down their campuses for the remainder of the academic year.

“It was very sudden. I had checked my phone and we got the e-mail saying the school was closing; we woke up the next day and started moving out,” Spridgeon told The Reporter. “When I came home, I think this was true for a lot of others as well, there was this feeling of ‘I miss StFX, I miss Antigonish.’”

She returned home to Whitby, Ontario on March 22.

During her first on-line class, her English professor, Dr. Mathas Nilges, suggested to his science fiction and fantasy students to rethink how they look at the term social distancing.

“Instead of looking at it as social distancing, the fact we have to physically distance ourselves from one another is a good time to promote social solidarity,” Spridgeon said. “It’s a really challenging time for everyone, it’s really easy to feel isolated and lonely – I know for a fact I felt that way coming home.”

In response, the third-year psychology and English student, who transferred to StFX just this year, created an initiative called “The Xaverian Pen Pal Project,” connecting StFX students with seniors and local elementary and high school students.

Alyssa Spridgeon

Looking at a way to reconnect with the community she was missing, Spridgeon suggested the initiative promotes positive, inter-generational relationships between community members and will help alleviate some of the challenges associated with social distancing.

“I think it’s really valuable as StFX students to build more one-on-one relationships in the community we love,” she said. “For seniors, obviously there are no opportunities to physically visit their loved ones right now, and there’s limited communication – so being able to build connections with others in the community will help alleviate a lot of the isolation and loneliness that is out there.”

To date, there have been over 140 pen pals who have registered with “The Xaverian Pen Pal Project,” a number she expects to rise in the coming weeks as she’s beginning to work with a number of community organizations.

As for expanding outside of Antigonish, that’s something she’s considering.

“I’d be more than happy to work with anyone who wants to take this into other towns because I’ve received responses from people saying this should be everywhere,” Spridgeon said. “I’m trying to make it as accommodating to as many people as possible and hopefully we can continue it throughout the year as well.”

Spridgeon indicated she has been blown away by the overwhelming support from both StFX students and the Antigonish community.

“I wasn’t even expecting a big response at all to be honest,” she said. “I expected maybe 30 people to sign up, and over 30 people signed up within the first few hours.”

Benefitting different groups in different ways – one common theme of the project is it’s more important than ever to be connect and to be building connections and relationships within our community.

As a student-athlete, Spridgeon who is a goaltender on the women’s soccer team, said the community of Antigonish are strong supporters of the university’s athletic program and have put so much into them and their school.

“Listening to little kids who are talking about StFX athletes when we’re walking out, they value these athletes so much,” she said. “Connecting a student-athlete with kids in the community who play the same sport, how cool is it to get to chat with the person you idolize?”

The most important thing for Spridgeon is she’s heard from so many people who have different needs for communicating and she’s willing to accommodate anything.

“It doesn’t necessarily need to be communicating via e-mail, or writing, it can be telephone calls, or even video-chatting,” she said. “I’m willing to accommodate anything, whatever works best for the people who are signing up.”

For more information, or to sign up as a pen pal, you can visit the Xaverian Pen Pal Project’s Web site: https://stfxpenpalproject.wixsite.com/xaverianproject.