PORT HAWKESBURY: The Nova Scotia Community College (NSCC) has announced there will be no programs that will be fully on-campus for the 2020-21 academic year and StFX is scheduled to make an announcement on Friday.

NSCC programs will be offered either on-line or through a blended format with on-line and on-campus classes. The college’s revised program plan allows the delivery of 130-plus programs in ways that follow public health guidelines.

Campuses will open with significant modifications to ensure students and employees have access to the spaces, tools and technology necessary to support teaching, learning and service delivery.

NSCC President Don Bureaux says incoming and returning students can expect the same high-quality programming delivered by faculty who are experts in their industries, even if delivery looks a little different in the coming year.

“The health and safety of our students, employees and broader community are of paramount importance to the college,” Bureaux said. “Like all others adapting to our new reality, the upcoming year will look slightly different as we continue to deliver high quality programming while sharing in the collective commitment to minimize any further spread of COVID-19.”

To reflect the changes to program delivery, students will need to have access to technology to support their learning.

“We know many students are experiencing financial strain due to the pandemic, and we are here to work with them to find opportunities for assistance through federal and provincial programs, as well as over $1 million in student awards available and assistance through the NSCC Foundation,” Bureaux noted.

More information on what access this fall will look like for each of NSCC’s 17 campuses and learning centres will be provided in the coming weeks, but the president said all on-campus activities will meet public health guidelines, such as physical distancing and limitations on gatherings.

As of press time, StFX still planned on hosting students on-campus and having in-person classes in September – but has not provided any additional information on how they’ll follow the mandated health and safety requirements when other universities have indicated they cannot.

A release from interim president Kevin Wamsley on May 29 said the university would be making their decision about in-person or on-line delivery by mid-June. This would provide them with the necessary time to continue their conversations with provincial officials while still permitting the campus community ample time to continue preparations for the September term once the decision is announced.

In an e-mail Monday morning, StFX’s manager of media relations indicated the university would be releasing their decision on the upcoming semester on June 19.