ANTIGONISH: The vice president of advancement for StFX University says the university is excited to be able to return to tradition this year by hosting in-person X-Ring and fall convocation ceremonies.

“There were a number of different factors, all related to COVID-19, that we thought it was the proper time to start opening up the campus to those events that are significant, but public,” Murray Kyte told The Reporter. “And obviously X-Ring and convocation are two of those signature events.”

The first factor, Kyte explained was the Province of Nova Scotia officially opening up after Oct. 4.

“Essentially saying you can start going back to having your regular events, provided certain protocols were followed,” he said. “The vaccination (status) being the most significant part of that.”

The second factor is that StFX, like the rest of the province, can point to high vaccination rates.

“Our vaccination rates for all staff is about 96 per cent, and for students, it’s about 92 per cent,” Kyte said. “That’s a significant number and we felt comfortable with our policies and procedures in place with our high vaccination rates, that it was time that we could finally come together and celebrate those two significant events.”

He indicated the university feels strongly they can host these events in a safe manner, and just as importantly, feel it’s time for them to allow this for their students.

“The students have been fantastic, and to allow that in-person X-Ring and convocation done safely, I think is the right thing to do,” Kyte said. “Good on them that we can help them enjoy in a commemorative way, and fall back on our traditional things that we do.”

As for how they’re going to do it, and what protocols are in place, for starters, everyone in attendance needs to be fully vaccinated, and that goes for both family members and StFX students.

“The X-Ring ceremony is closed to parents, so it’ll be just students, and parents watch the ceremony in adjacent buildings on campus,” Kyte said. “So they will see it virtually. Even though they’re on-campus, they’re seeing it though a live feed.”

He indicated the X-Ring ceremony will take place as it normally would on Dec. 3, the only difference being this year, parents and family members are required to pre-register, and if they’re not fully vaccinated, they won’t be allowed inside the venue.

“We have just over 900 students who are eligible,” Kyte said. “We typically get 700 to 800 students that come to the ceremony.”

Addressing the fall convocation, which will be held on Dec. 4, he suggested it’s slightly different, because their numbers are significantly lower than their spring convocation, and unlike the X-Ring ceremony, parents are a part.

“But we’re not expecting large numbers like we would for X-Ring the day before,” Kyte said. “Typically, we have at the most 200 students. Right now we have about 50 who have indicated that they’re coming, but we’re still about a month out.”

He suggested StFX is an immersive experience, and last year was difficult because people couldn’t get together and celebrate.

“We did the best we could do, under the circumstances,” Kyte said. “We’re proud of the fact everyone came together, from students, to faculty, to staff, to the community to make sure that core part of being a university, we were able to do.”

To go back to full-scale public events, is really good to see and signals a return to more normal times.

“We thank (the students) for their patience and understanding as we plan to safely bring back these important ceremonies,” Kyte added. “We’re really excited at the end of the day, to be able to do this.”