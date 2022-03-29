Sports StFX X-Men off to hockey nationals By Drake Lowthers - March 29, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Antigonish native Declan Smith has SMU defenseman Dennis Busby on his back as he carries the puck towards the net during AUS semi final action at the Charles V. Keating Centre on March 18. Photos by Drake LowthersStFX captain Santino Centorame and the No. 5 ranked StFX X-Men will faceoff against No. 4 ranked Brock Univeristy on March 31 at Acadia University in the first quarter final game of the 2022 U SPORTS University Cup. X-Men forward Matthew Philip battles for the puck against Huskies defenseman Justin MacPherson. The X-Men defeated the Huskies 2-1 in OT of Game 1 of the AUS semi finals in Antigonish on March 18. Jacob Hudson finished with 1 assist in his teams two game sweep of the Saint Mary’s Huskies in the AUS semi final. Matthew Philip was the hero in Game 1 of the AUS semi final as he scored the X-Men’s game winning goal in OT. Brendon Clavelle had one shot on goal during StFX’s 3-1 loss to UNB Varsity Reds in the AUS final on March 25. StFX X-Men assistant captain William Thompson celebrates after his team’s 2-1 OT win against SMU on March 25 at the Charles V. Keating Centre. StFX is heading to the 2022 U SPORTS University Cup this weekend at Acadia University.