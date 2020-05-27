Stimulus spending, support for businesses announced

HALIFAX: In announcing that a number of businesses forced to closed during the COVID-19 pandemic can re-open, the province announced stimulus spending on infrastructure projects and support for small businesses and non-profits.

Today, Premier Stephen McNeil and Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health for Nova Scotia, announced the next steps toward re-opening the province.

“Nova Scotians have done a lot of hard work to get us to this point,” said Premier McNeil. “I know many are eager to get back to business and restart our economy. That’s why we have worked with Dr. Strang and our public health experts and consulted many businesses and associations to land on these next steps to reopen our province safely.”

Effective June 5, most businesses required to close under the public health order can re-open. Businesses must follow protocols in the plan that is tailored to their sector. This includes following public health protocols to ensure physical distancing, increased cleaning and other protective measures for staff and customers.

The following can open if they are ready and choose to do so: restaurants for dine-in, as well as takeout and delivery; and bars, wineries, distilleries and taprooms. However, lounges are not permitted to re-open at this time.

Also re-opening are personal services, such as hair salons, barber shops, spas, nail salons, and body art establishments.

Fitness facilities, such as gyms, yoga studios and climbing facilities are permitted to open, as are veterinarians.

Other health providers can also reopen on June 5, provided they follow protocols in their colleges’ and associations’ plans, as approved by public health.

These include: dentistry and other self-regulated health professions such as optometry, chiropractic and physiotherapy; as well as unregulated health professions such as massage therapy, podiatry and naturopathy.

Public health continues to work with the child care sector on a plan to reopen safely. June 15 is now the goal, but the reopening date will be confirmed and shared with Nova Scotians once the plan is fully approved. The primary focus is the safety of children.

Existing public health directives around physical distancing and gathering limits remain in place. People must keep two metres apart and not gather in groups of more than five.

“I’m impressed by the comprehensive plans I have reviewed so far,” said Dr. Strang. “They clearly show these sectors are taking the health of their staff and the public very seriously and it gives me confidence they can reopen while mitigating public health risks.”

Eligible businesses, non-profits, charities and social enterprises will be able to access the new Small Business Reopening and Support Grant, a $25 million fund that will provide grants to help them open safely and business continuity vouchers for advice and support to become more resilient in the coming months.

More information is available on-line at: https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus and applications will begin June 1.

Up to 2,000 local jobs will be created as Nova Scotians get back to work on more than 200 infrastructure projects across the province. The province is investing up to $230 million to improve infrastructure and help get the economy moving again.

Today McNeil announced stimulus spending directed toward shovel-ready projects, including investments in roads, bridges, school repairs and museum, courthouse and hospital renovations.

“As the private sector turns to reopening their businesses, the province has a role to play in getting people back to work,” said Premier McNeil. “It’s time to address the economic impacts of COVID-19 and plan for recovery. These investments will support the economy and create thousands of jobs across Nova Scotia.”

The provincial stimulus investments come in addition to the record $1 billion capital plan announced earlier this year.

The projects include new investments that can be started right away along with previously approved projects that will be accelerated or will receive increased funding under the plan.

They include investments in: additional paving for 100 series highways and local roads across the province; the expansion of the gravel road program; the replacement of at least six bridges, including Captain Gillis, near Port Hood and Nelson’s in Margaree; school repairs, including roofs, windows and mechanical upgrades; provincial waterfronts; provincial museum upgrades; four provincially owned small option homes; dyke rehabilitation at locations around the province; and NSCC campus upgrades.

Tenders will be issued beginning immediately and will be rolled out over the next four weeks.