Strait area among the regions with the lowest rates of confirmed COVID-19 cases

HALIFAX: According to information released by the province, the Strait area has among the lowest COVID-19 rates in Nova Scotia.

During a briefing on April 14, chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang released statistics from Community Health Networks across Nova Scotia.

It shows that the counties of Cumberland, Yarmouth, Shelburne, and Digby have no assigned cases, and only the Eastern Shore-Musquodobit and West Hants regions have fewer confirmed cases of COVID-19 than the counties of Inverness, Richmond, Victoria, Guysborough, and Antigonish.

“Clearly, we expect to have the largest number of cases where we have the most significant population,” Dr. Strang said of the disparity in cases between the Halifax Regional Municipality and the rest of the province.

Despite the numbers, Dr. Strang said he is particularly concerned about the potential for spread in long-term care facilities throughout the province.

Dr. Strang said Nova Scotia is among the leaders in Canada in terms of the number of people who have been tested and provincial officials are targeting testing to areas with high numbers of cases.

According to a graph presented by Dr. Strang, there are more cumulative cases in the Annapolis-Kings, Bedford-Sackville, Colchester-East Hants, Lunenburg-Queens, Cape Breton, and Pictou County regions, than in the Strait region.

Far outstripping these numbers are the high number of cases in the Halifax Penninsula-Chebucto area and even more so, the Dartmouth-southeast region of the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Meanwhile, Aaron Daye, trail and OHV program administrator with the Department of Lands and Forestry, said if a local ATV trail is open and drivers observe rules like maintaining a physical distance of six feet and limiting gatherings to no more than five people, they are allowed to drive.

“If you don’t have symptoms and you haven’t been told to self-isolate, adhering to the public health orders and directives, you can access open trails in your immediate area, including open OHV trails,” Daye said in an open letter to all Off Highway Vehicle users dated April 3.

Daye said drivers can also travel on their own property, as long as the rules are followed.

The department recommended that people drive on trails they can access from their own property and asked that Nova Scotians not travel with their ATVs on trailers to gain access to trail heads.

Parks Canada suspended camping, group activities and events at all national parks, national historic sites, heritage canals, and national marine conservation areas until at least May 31.

The current suspension of visitor services and vehicle access by visitors, as well as the temporary closure of visitor facilities, will remain in place.

This means: all visitor services, including reception, information, lockage and mooring are suspended; all visitor facilities, including parking lots, washrooms, day use areas and visitor centres are closed; all camping facilities including backcountry camping, oTENTiks, and other roofed accommodations remain closed; and all events, group and interpretive activities are cancelled until at least May 31.

Parks Canada will not be taking new reservations until at least June 1. All existing reservations set to take place prior to May 31 will be automatically cancelled and refunded in full.

On April 14, regulatory amendments under the Contraventions Act came into effect, allowing law enforcement agencies – including the RCMP and local and provincial police forces – to issue tickets to individuals who do not comply with orders under the Federal Quarantine Act.

When a ticket is issued, an individual can pay the fine voluntarily, avoiding a trial and a criminal record to help save court and enforcement agency resources. These amendments do not prevent law enforcement from pursuing more serious matters requiring more severe penalties.

These measures are in addition to provincial orders which allow for ticketing. These changes provide law enforcement with an additional tool to enforce public health rules.