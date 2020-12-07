Strait Area Chamber of Commerce hires new executive director

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors is pleased to announce that Misty MacDonald has been selected as their new executive director, effective November 23.

MacDonald is a graduate of Memorial University and Edinburgh Napier University where she obtained her BBA and MSc in Tourism Management, respectively. Her professional career includes senior leadership and ownership positions which span the tourism and hospitality, economic development, engineering, fisheries, and not-for-profit sectors.

MacDonald is currently the president of Cabot Discovery Tours Inc. and part-owner of The Worn Doorstep Guest House in Baddeck. She was also an economic development officer for the Eastern Strait Regional Enterprise Network (ESREN) until the organization’s dissolution in March of 2019.

MacDonald takes over from Susan Fox, who has filled the role of acting executive director since the departure of Amanda Mombourquette in the spring of 2020. Fox will remain as membership and events coordinator for the chamber.

“I am pleased to be taking on the role of executive director with the Strait Area Chamber, continuing to build on the solid foundation created under the leadership of Amanda Mombourquette,” says MacDonald. “I look forward to joining an organization with a strong and engaged board of directors, and in particular to help navigate the future direction of the chamber during these challenging times.

“Susan has performed exceptionally well during her time as acting executive director and I am excited to work with her and gain from her experience as we transition to new ways of providing services and supporting our membership.”

MacDonald’s immediate area of focus will be reinstating chamber events (that could not be held due to the covid-19 pandemic) in an on-line format and work with the membership and board to develop a strategic plan for 2021-2024.

Strait Area Chamber president Dean Hart, acknowledged the hard work and dedication of current staff in delivering the chamber’s mandate over the past year.

“The board of directors of the Strait Area Chamber of Commerce wish to express their gratitude to Susan Fox, for stepping in and taking on the executive director role during exceptionally challenging times,” Hart said. “We are pleased to be entering the new year fully staffed and look forward to the continued success of this valuable organization as we face the future together.”

The Strait Area Chamber of Commerce is a not-for-profit business development organization that promotes, improves, and protects trade and commerce; and in so doing, ensures that the Strait area is one of the best regions in which to invest, live, work and conduct business. The Strait Area

Chamber of Commerce serves more than 380 members located on Cape Breton Island and the eastern mainland of Nova Scotia and is overseen by a board of directors comprised of 16 members.