PORT HAWKESBURY: Although it wasn’t the result they hoped for, the coach of the Strait Area Sting U15 team said it was a successful weekend.

The Sting posted a 1-2 record during the U15 Tier 2 provincial tournament, but head coach Jason Aucoin said it was a competitive weekend, with Stewiacke taking the banner.

“The baseball was competitive for the most part, there were some high scoring games, there were some close games,” he said. “I don’t think there was one player that didn’t have fun, win or lose. The sportsmanship this weekend really took my breath away to see whether a team won by 10 or lost by 15, the sportsmanship was absolutely incredible.”

After receiving rain late last week, Aucoin said volunteers were scrambling to get the field playable by Friday afternoon.

Not only did they accomplish that, but Aucoin said one of the coaches with the team from Oxford – who used to do field maintenance for the Oakland A’s farm team and the Seattle Mariners – was very complimentary about the condition of the field.

“Thursday night, at 7:30, I went to the Dan Willie and the field was submerged in water,” Aucoin recalled. “By 8:30 Thursday night, myself, Shane Richards and his young fella Chad started digging holes in the infield. We bailed out well over 1,200 metres of water off the field. We got back there Friday morning early, around 7:30, and with much help from the Department of Public Works and the recreation department, also cooperation from the Town of Port Hawkesbury, we were able to dry out the field some more, resurface it, drag it and be ready for the 3 o’clock game.”

Aucoin said the tournament could not have run as smoothly as it did without a dedicated team of volunteers, and support from the community.

“I want to give a big thank you to the group of volunteers, and to the businesses in the Strait area that supported the provincials, one way or another,” he noted.

The head coach said the area benefitted from the influx of between 100 and 140 players, coaches and parents over the weekend.

“The teams travelled in on Friday and they spent some money in the local hotels and cottages, and from what I hear, they really enjoyed themselves, some of them even went out for some night life, and enjoyed that,” he reported. “It doesn’t surprise me a little bit, to hear that teams from away came to Cape Breton Island, Port Hawkesbury and surrounding areas, and got treated well.”

Aucoin added thanks to all those who helped the team over the season.