Strait Pirates decide to return to the ice

PORT HAWKESBURY: The hockey season will resume for the Canadian Tire Strait Pirates.

The decision was made after the provincial government announced on Feb. 5 that spectators are allowed at games.

“I’m pleasantly surprised, I have to tell you, I was 95 per cent thinking they would never lift the restrictions,” assistant coach Tim MacMillan. “Now, we have a chance to finish the season and we’re pretty happy for our players.”

The Pirates are scheduled to travel to the Membertou Sport and Wellness Centre on Feb. 13 to take on the Junior Miners.

On Feb. 19, the Pirates will host the Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

MacMillan said the Pirates are working with the Civic Centre to allow 200 fans in the building.

On Jan. 22, the provincial government announced that sports teams can start playing games, but spectators were not permitted.

During a meeting of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League board of governors on Jan. 24, all teams – with the exception of the Cumberland County Blues and the Strait Pirates – voted to resume play without fans, with plans to reassess the decision.

In a post on the “Canadian Tire Strait Pirates Junior Hockey Club” Facebook page on Jan. 26, the team confirmed its decision, in conjunction with the NSJHL, to hold off for two more weeks to see if the fan restriction will be lifted.

At the time, the Pirates said they were only willing to continue the season if at least 200 people were allowed to watch their games.

The Pirates sit in fourth place in the Sid Rowe Division with a 3-4 record, but MacMillan added it was decided that all teams will qualify for the playoffs.

“In such a messed up year, I think it did make sense,” he added.