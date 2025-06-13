Photo courtesy SRCE. Standing from left: SRCE Regional Executive Director, Paul Landry; Retirees Lindsey Hart, Cathy Lombardo, Karen Lundrigan, Marie Kennedy, Dave MacLellan, Yvonne Dorton, Pauline MacDonald, Joyce Morrison, Janet Fraser and Tommy Chisholm. Seated from right: Retirees Janice Gough, Carolyn Webber, Jim Mills, Ann Marie LeLièvre, Rose Aucoin, Bonnie Jean Fraser, Lorraine Reddick, Denise Bekkers, Ann Marie Chisholm and Jackie Rankin.
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.