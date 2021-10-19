Strategic Plan approved by Antigonish County

ANTIGONISH: Councillors within the Municipality of the County of Antigonish have provided their ultimate stamp of approval for their strategic plan.

“Every council term, we sit down and we look at strategic initiatives and priorities for the municipality,” Warden Owen McCarron told reporters. “Back in the early winter, in January-February, we sat down and had a strategic initiatives planning session and we crafted some of the priories here for the county for this term.”

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on Oct. 12, he indicated the motion was officially giving it their final endorsement, and council would now look at these priorities.

“As we address them, they’ll get taken off the list,” McCarron said. “And we’ll continue to work on new things as we move forward.”

As for what the municipality’s top priorities are, the number one item at the top of their priority list was cellphone coverage and internet speeds.

“When you’re looking at a four year plan, we look at our high speed in the broadband rollout that’s happened through Development Nova Scotia in the past year and a bit,” McCarron said. “And we’re very successful in getting a big number of connections here in Antigonish County, so we’re going to continue to work on that.”

The warden acknowledges there are numerous dead areas within the county, in regards to cellular service, but plan to continue to work on the coverage map as well.

“We talk about infrastructure as well, and that’s another piece the municipality is looking at,” McCarron said. “Housing, affordable and seniors housing, those are the things that attention needs to be paid to, so we’re going to look at that.”

Additionally, renewable energy is another piece of their strategic priorities chart.

“We continue to look at opportunities around renewable energy and that’s something we’re going to continue to work on,” McCarron said. “We’re ticking things off as we go along, but we have quite a few things in the hopper.”