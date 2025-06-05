Photo courtesy of SRCE. Kevin Walker, Acting Director of Programs and Student Services; Provincial Showcase Winners Layton Gill, Sean McKenna, Hailey MacEachern, Sophia MacRae, Chistena MacCalder, Cora Lukeman, Irelyn MacLennan, Clara Schenke; and Paul Landry, Regional Executive Director.
This content is for PR Monthly members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here
Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.

Previous articleMan arrested in downtown Antigonish drug trafficking investigation
Next articleNova Scotia eases trade barriers to boost economy, address housing crisis
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.