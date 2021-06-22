Sugar Camp resident pleads guilty to sex charges involving minor

PORT HAWKESBURY: An Inverness County resident who pleaded not guilty to a number of sex charges involving minors, pleaded guilty last week.

Hunter James Smith, 19, of Sugar Camp, was facing 15 counts, including three charges each of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference, and sexual assault. He also faced two additional charges each of luring a child, indecent acts/exposure, and obtaining sexual service for consideration from a person under 18 years old.

Two days were set aside for his trial in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, but on June 14, Smith pleaded guilty to two counts of obtaining sexual service for consideration from a person under 18 years of age.

Last October, the RCMP confirmed they identified two victims, and the charges were in relation to incidents that occurred in Inverness County. Sgt. Andrew Joyce told The Reporter that the victims were young people from Inverness County and the charges extended to September.

On Nov. 30, 2020 in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court, Smith, who was released under terms on Oct. 6, appeared for his election and plea hearing. The teenager entered not guilty pleas on all 15 charges.

Smith is scheduled to return to court on Aug. 3 for a sentencing hearing at which time the court will also deal with other charges he is facing.