Woman missing in Inverness area

INVERNESS: A woman has been reported missing in the Inverness area.

Nova Scotia RCMP said 48-year-old Susan Joan Rollo was last seen in Inverness on June 8. Rollo is described as a white female, 5-foot-5 and 150 pounds. She has blue eyes and blonde hair. When last seen, Rollo was wearing a yellow vest, jeans and running shoes.

“Police and family are concerned for her safety,” Public Information Officer Cpl. Jennifer Clarke said.

Anyone with information on Rollo’s whereabouts is asked to contact Inverness RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at: www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.

“When someone goes missing, it has deep and far-reaching impacts for the person and those that know them,” Cpl. Clarke added. “We ask that people spread the word through social media respectfully.”