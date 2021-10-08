JUDIQUE: The RCMP believe they have identified the driver and passengers in a vehicle that was involved in a fatal collision.

On Oct. 7, the RCMP issued a press release noting that the investigation of what they are now calling “a fatal hit and run vehicle pedestrian collision” on Highway 19 in Judique on Oct. 2 is continuing.

“Inverness County District RCMP believe that they have identified the vehicle involved, as well as the driver and occupants, all of whom are cooperating with the investigation,” the release noted.

Out of respect to the family of the victim, the RCMP asked residents to refrain from “spreading rumours or information.” They said these types of investigations are “complex” and require time for investigators to gather factual information and supporting evidence.

“The rumours are not hindering the investigation, however, they are very upsetting for the victim’s family who are grieving the loss of a loved one,” Cpl. Chris Marshall told The Reporter. “This is why we are asking the community to refrain from spreading rumours.”

At approximately 8 a.m. on Oct. 2, Inverness County District RCMP, along with emergency response crews, said they were dispatched to a complaint of a deceased man who was found on the side of Highway 19 in Judique.

According to an RCMP press release issued at the time, officers “observed debris from a vehicle near the deceased,” and police assert that the fatality was the result of a vehicle collision.

The RCMP said the victim was a 45-year-old Inverness County man.

The RCMP said the investigation is being led by the Inverness County District RCMP with assistance from the Nova Scotia RCMP Collision Analysis Reconstruction Section, the Inverness/Richmond Street Crime Enforcement Unit, and the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with information on this incident, is asked to contact Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.