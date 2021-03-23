Tax rates rise slightly throughout MODG

GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has voted to increase its taxes for the third time in four years.

Municipal councillors passed the $17,280,098 budget that includes a $3,501,000-million capital plan during their regular municipal council meeting on March 17.

Following the meeting, Warden Vernon Pitts advised the tax increase, which will see both the residential and commercial rates jump six cents, is not significant, as it’s an average of $38 per household.

“What it equates to is approximately $3.17 per month,” he said. “To me, that’s very minimal. People should be able to afford that.”

The new proposed tax rate for 2021-22 is $0.77 for residential and $2.74 for commercial property, per $100 of assessment.

Pitts indicated the municipality is still dealing with the $3-million shortfall that was a direct result of the loss of the Sable Offshore revenue.

“(With) a very small tax increase, I don’t think that’s an undue hardship to anyone,” he said. “We all benefited from the good days, now things are getting a little harder, so we all should lift a little harder.”

District 8 Councillor Fin Armsworthy and District 4 Councillor Dave Hanhams voted against the increase to the tax rates, which passed with a 5-2 vote.

Tax rates in District 8, the former Town of Canso, are different from the other seven districts in the municipality with a residential tax rate of $1.5126 and a commercial rate set at $1.347 per $100 of assessment.

There was no increase to the municipality’s tax rates in 2020-21, and in both 2018-19 and 2019-20 there were five-cent increases.

Councillor Armsworthy was also the lone vote against the overall budget.