The Battle of Petit de Grat

In 1781 France supported the American colonies in their efforts to maintain independence from the British empire. From the beginning of the insurrection, France supplied munitions and naval power to the rebellion.

Nova Scotia remained loyal to Britain, making it vulnerable to constant harassment along its coasts by privateers sailing under the French or American flag. In 1777, for example, the Robin fish company at Arichat was attacked and destroyed by famous American privateer John Paul Jones.

On July 21, 1781, two French ships of war were cruising along the coast of Cape Breton Island not far from Sydney. About nine o’clock in the morning, a fleet of 20 or so unarmed English sloops and schooners was making its way around Scatterie Island. Captain Peter Richard Tonge commanded the Jack, a tiny, full-rigged ship of 160 tonnes carrying 10 nine-pounders and four six-pounder cannons. Captain Tonge was a seaman of considerable experience and a capable officer.

The armed English war ships stayed between their unarmed charges and the French aggressors until they were herded into Spanish River. Then they arranged themselves across the mouth of the river and waited for the battle to begin.

The battle began at seven o’clock. When it ended one hour later, 62 British sailors and 42 Frenchmen were dead or wounded. The Allegiance made it to Spanish River while the remainder of the English ships limped back to Halifax.

All the English ships were badly mauled but the Charlestown took the brunt of the attack. The Jack lost only three men but was forced to surrender and taken to Boston along with the captain and crew. The following year, Captain Tonge and 21 of his men were set free as part of a prisoner exchange. The captain then persuaded Brigadier-General John Campbell to purchase and refit a prize American privateer named the Greyhound, which was affectionately renamed Little Jack.

On October 5, the Little Jack was making its way to Quebec and had arrived at the eastern end of the Gut of Canso. Taken completely by surprise, Tonge was confronted by two rebel privateers. Outmanned and outgunned, Tonge had no choice but to try to outrun his pursuers. He made for Petit de Grat inlet only 12 miles from the Gut of Canso, but the American privateers followed.

Tonge developed a desperate strategy. He anchored the Little Jack where the channel was most narrow and using a spring cable the ship was pulled around so that she blocked the channel thus forcing the Americans to enter one at a time. The battle was joined and although the Little Jack held her own, she was still overwhelmed by the superior firepower of the privateers.

Tonge’s next move was to land a nine-pound cannon. It was no easy task to maneuver such a large gun out of the ship and haul it to higher ground, but they did and the advantage shifted to the Little Jack and she drove one of the privateers out to sea and pounded the other’s main mast, sails, and rigging until she surrendered. Tonge set the American sailors free, repaired their ship and took it in tow to Quebec where she sold for 103 pounds.

After the war, Tonge returned to England where his life took an unfortunate turn. The authorities delayed in paying him his rightful share, and his wife died leaving him with three small children, homeless and penniless.