As Nova Scotians prepare to observe the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, it’s important to honor the traditions and cultural practices of Indigenous communities. Among the most powerful symbols of Mi’kmaq heritage is the drum – a simple instrument whose resonance carries centuries of meaning.

Mi’kmaq drums are traditionally handcrafted using materials sourced from the land. The frame is typically made from bentwood, often spruce or ash, carefully steamed and shaped into a circular hoop. The drumhead is stretched from animal hide, such as moose or deer, which is dried and tanned before being secured over the frame.

The process is meticulous, requiring patience, precision, and respect for the materials. The resulting drum is both durable and resonant, capable of producing a deep, steady rhythm that forms the backbone of Mi’kmaq music.

Each drum is unique, and its creation often carries spiritual significance.

Some drummers and makers imbue their instruments with prayers or blessings, recognizing the drum as a living object that holds the heartbeat of the community.

Traditionally, the Mi’kmaq drum is more than a musical instrument – it is a vessel of communication and a tool of ceremony. Drums are central to gatherings, including powwows, feasts, and other cultural celebrations, where the rhythm guides dances, songs, and storytelling.

The drumbeat is considered a reflection of the heartbeat of Mother Earth, linking participants to the natural world and to one another. In ceremonial contexts, the drum can help mark spiritual journeys, signal prayers, or honor ancestors. Its steady pulse fosters a sense of unity, grounding individuals in shared tradition and community identity.

In Eastern Nova Scotia and Western Cape Breton, drumming has long been a vital part of Mi’kmaq expression. Beyond music, it symbolizes resilience, continuity, and the preservation of culture.

The drum connects generations, carrying forward stories, teachings, and values that have endured despite historical hardships.

For the Mi’kmaq, each drumbeat is a reminder of identity and belonging – a living link between past, present, and future. As communities gather on Reconciliation Day, the sound of the drum resonates not only as music but as a testament to the strength and vitality of Mi’kmaq culture.

Drake Lowthers

Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.

Previous articleKwilmu’kw Maw-klusuaqn: Seeking consensus, protecting Mi’kmaw Rights
Next articleSRCE schools support students through Treaty Education
Drake Lowthers
Drake Lowthers has been a community journalist for The Reporter since July, 2018. His coverage of the suspicious death of Cassidy Bernard garnered him a 2018 Atlantic Journalism Award and a 2019 Better Newspaper Competition Award; while his extensive coverage of the Lionel Desmond Fatality Inquiry received a second place finish nationally in the 2020 Canadian Community Newspaper Awards for Best Feature Series. A Nova Scotia native, who has called Antigonish home for the past decade, Lowthers has a strong passion in telling people’s stories in a creative, yet thought-provoking way. He graduated from the journalism program at Holland College in 2016, where he played varsity football with the Hurricanes. His simple pleasures in life include his two children, photography, live music and the local sports scene.