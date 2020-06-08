Why do some plants have medicinal value for humans?

Plants produce multitudes of chemicals. Some of these chemicals are of primary importance in their metabolic processes and some are secondary. The bulk of chemicals that have medicinal value are in the secondary category, and in the past, scientists thought that these chemicals were useless by-products.

However, we have now discovered that many of these secondary chemicals enhance the plant’s survival. For example, some medicinal compounds were originally produced to inhibit herbivores. Some, like salicylic acid, are natural plant toxins which wash off the leaves of willows and alders and inhibit the growth of nearby competing plants.

For us, salicylic acid is used to produce acetasalicylic acid, commonly known as aspirin. So, plants may not be intending to produce medicines for us but it kind of works out that way. We are all connected.

If you hike around some of the wetter areas of the biosphere, you are likely to see our native Rhododendron in bloom during late June. You and many other intrepid hikers can enjoy the showy, white flowers at this time of year in wet, acidic, nutrient-poor habitats all across Canada, the northern United States and Greenland.

Our native Rhododendron does not tolerate salt so will be found in the wet biosphere habitats that are fed by freshwater but not on the shores of the estuary. Because its underground parts are buried quite deeply, it is often one of the first plants to recover after a fire sweeps over the landscape.

The shrub is reminiscent of the related Rhododendrons that you carefully tend in your home garden. It is a stout, erect shrub with evergreen leaves that alternate on the stem. The leaves roll under at the edges and the undersides are covered with rust-coloured hairs. At this time of year, the white five-petalled flowers are produced at the end of the stems. This lovely shrub is not just a pretty face and its common name alludes to its use.

This Rhododendron is called “Labrador tea” (Apuistekie’ji’jit) and it is a versatile and powerful traditional medicine which is used by many indigenous people across the country. When its fragrant leaves are steeped as a tea, it is used to treat an impressive list of ailments ranging from pneumonia, arthritis, eczema, excessive hair loss, to diaper rash.

The leaves contain a long list of chemical compounds including camphor which you may recognize as one of the components of commercial cough medicines. The key medicinal compound is a volatile oil called germacrone which is also contained in the leaves of those hardy perennial geraniums that you planted in your garden. Because of the presence of a poisonous compound, Labrador tea is only consumed in dilute infusions taken infrequently.

Contributed photos

A speckled alder is pictured.

Many traditional medicines grow in wet areas and the biosphere has an abundance of this type of habitat. Another medicine thriving in this wet habitat is alder (tupsi). This member of the birch family is a large shrub or smallish tree with oval, matte green leaves. The flowers are iconic catkins and they appear between March and May before the leaves emerge. These catkins are either male or female The male catkins are pendulous and up to 10 cm long while the mature female catkins are small (1.5 cm long).

Alders are fast growing shrubs that thrive on wet, nutrient-poor soil because they take their nitrogen from the air. Root nodules in alders provide habitat for nitrogen-fixing bacteria similar to the ones that occur on your garden bean and pea plants.

Several species of moths take advantage of the nitrogen-rich alder leaves to get their caterpillars off to a good start. Alder is a valuable habitat for many animals and a prized food for deer, moose and birds. Having watched alder shrubs on a lake’s edge disappear overnight, I can personally attest to vigorous consumption by hungry beavers (kopit). My detective work uncovered the characteristic tooth marks on the bottom of the stem and the flotilla of discarded leaves on the nearby lake surface.

Herbalists know when to harvest medicines, how to prepare them and how to administer an appropriate dose. The difference between a medicine and a poison is often just a question of dosage. So, enjoy searching out these plants but don’t ingest them. Take their pictures and upload them to I-Naturalist instead (https://inaturalist.ca/).

Dr. Annamarie Hatcher

Dr. Annamarie Hatcher is a consulting ecologist and a board member of the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association (BLBRA). For more information about the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association, please visit: http://blbra.ca/ or our Facebook page: (https://www.facebook.com/blbra/).