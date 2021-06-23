PORT HAWKESBURY: The Reporter newspaper, owned by Advocate Media Inc., will be late arriving at news stands and in mail boxes around the Strait area.

Due to the closure of Nova Scotia-New Brunswick border, delivery of printed editions of the weekly newspaper covering the counties of Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness, and Richmond was impossible, and a result, copies are being printed at the Pictou plant and will be distributed later today.

Advocate Media would like to apologize to readers and advertisers for the delay, but the company hopes the June 23 edition will soon be available throughout the coverage area.