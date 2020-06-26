In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of January 22, 1944:

“LOCAL AND GENERAL NEWS

“Arichat: Corporal Lorenzo Boudreau of the R.C.A.F. who spent his furlough with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.C. Boudreau, has returned to duty. We wish Lorenzo every success.

“Stoker Andrew Madden, of the R.N.C.V.R. arrived home during the week to spend his furlough with his mother, Mrs. Alice Madden. Andy looks fine and his friends are more than pleased to see him. Two of his brothers, Gnr. D.O.C. Madden and Pte. David Madden are serving overseas. Another brother, Gregory, at home, is connected to the Reserve Army. The other brothers, Arthur and Edward, are engaged in war work. Here is a family that are serving their country well.

“Petit de Grat: Arthur Goyetche sold his fast horse to Alexis Benoit of Petit de Grat, the past week. We understand that Mr. Benoit will match this animal with the best on Isle Madame while the ice is good on the lakes. Come on, you owners of fast horses, take up the challenge and arrange a race for an early date.

“ISLE MADAME HOSPITAL FUND

D’Escousse School Section

The following donations have been solicited by James B. Landry, of D’Escousse and are gratefully acknowledged by the Isle Madame Hospital Association.

Rev. W.A. Boucher $100

Paul Jas. Fougere $165

Wm. D. Bourque $25

Arthur D. Poirier $5

Mrs. Laughlin Poirier $10

Capt. Leonard Pertus $10

Jeffrey H. Poirier $10

Mrs. Francis Joyce $5

Mrs. Chas. Theriault $5

Mrs. Irene Fougere $5

Frank Landry $5

Mrs. Leonard Bona $5

Mrs. Paul AuCoin $5

Coun. Phil D. Poirier $5

Mrs. Albenie Richard $5

Mrs. Paul Fougere $5 (widow)

Mrs. Edw. F. Poirier $5

Martin Baccardax $5

James B. Landry $5

Noel Burke$5

Mrs. Edw. Burke $5 (widow)

Leo Meunier $5

Mrs. Luidsay Coull $5

Mrs. Patsy MacDonald $5

Frederick Poirier $5

Mrs. Alex Sampson $5

Charles H. Joyce $5

Arthur R. Sampson $5

Wilfred Martell $5

Mrs. Felix McDonald $1

The Isle Hospital Association gratefully acknowledges the following additional Subscriptions:

J.E. Samson, Arichat Subscribed $100 Cash $25

Charles T. Doyle, Rocky Bay Subscribed $10 Cash $5

Totals to date:

Arichat $661.25 (Bond) $1000

Petit de Grat $1728

Rocky Bay $105

D’Escousse $451

Grand Total $3945.25

J.E. Benoit, Sec’y Treas.

“D’Escousse: The death occurred last week of Mrs. Elizabeth Petitpas at the ripe old age of 97 years… She leaves to mourn her death three sons and three daughters: Peter Petitpas, Mrs. Kate Poirier, Mrs. Victor McDonald and Mrs. Albert Ranson all of D’Escousse; Elias and Ben Petitpas in Mantauk, N.Y.

“D’Escousse: Death claimed as its victim on Sunday another of our respected citizens in the person of Mrs. Louis L. Pertus. She leaves to mourn her death three sons and three daughters, Albert, Remie and Francis. The daughters are: Mrs. Lauchlin Poirier, Mrs. Narcise Boudreau and Mrs. Russell McDonald.”