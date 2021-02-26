In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s. The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of Jan. 22, 1944:

“LETTER FROM ARICHAT BOY NOW IN ITALY

Central Med. Forces, 27-11-43

“The Richmond County Record Arichat, C.B.

Dear Mr. Editor: I haven’t had time to write since we landed in Sicily and at present I have a few spare moments to write, so I am making use of it.

“I’ve received quite a few copies of your paper since I’ve been in Italy and I tell you it is really a treat; it makes you feel kind of close to home, knowing all that is going on back there.

“There isn’t much I can say about the situation here except that we are in reserve at the present, which is really the first time since we landed here. We had a bit of a rest back in Sicily after we had taken Regabuto at the foot of Mt. Etna. Since we have been in Italy we have been in forward positions most of the time, so that is the reason for us being in a rest area at present.

“The weather is very bad at present which accounts for the Eighth Army advancing slowly. We had rain mostly every day in the past three or four weeks so you can well imagine the amount of mud there would be on the roads and especially where bridges have been blown up and new roads have to be made to bypass them. Gerry has blown quite a few bridges to delay us from here to the next town. There are around five blown and it is only 15 miles by road, cross country it would be about six miles. This country is quite hilly, to go from the next town to the one on the other side of it. There are 17 lifts before you reach the top of the mountain, so that will give you an idea of the type of country we are fighting in.

“I guess I’ve said all I can for the present and in closing I wish to thank you for your newspaper and also wish you and staff a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

I remain,

Yours truly,

V.P. Boucher

Central Mediterranean Forces.”

“LOCAL AND GENERAL NEWS

“St. Peter’s: Misses Margaret and Frances Madden, members of the teaching staff of the St. Peter’s school are house-keeping in the building formerly used as a drug store here.

“Petit de Grat: Mrs. James LeBlanc of Petit de Grat has received word from her son, Sergt. Abel LeBlanc, prior to going overseas, spent three years in Canada as an instructor. He says [he] like[s] England very much and glad to be there. His brother Napoleon LeBlanc is a prisoner of war in Tokyo, Japan.

“Cap la Ronde: Word has been received from Pte. John Mauger, of the N.N.S.H. [North Nova Scotia Highlanders] of his safe arrival overseas. He is the son of Mrs. Olla Mauger, Cap la Ronde. His wife is at present living with his mother.”