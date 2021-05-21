In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of April 14, 1944:

“Nova Scotia Farm News

While quite a number of men have been placed on farms during the past few weeks, the farm-labour situation is still serious with more men being immediately required especially on dairy farms, states William Milligan, Federal-Provincial director of farm labour.

“Placements on the farms, Mr. Milligan explains, are made in the order in which applications for help are received from the farmers. This being the case, farmers requiring help are advised to make early application to the nearest office of National Selective Service or to the Agricultural Representatives.”

“14,132 On Nova Scotia Pension Roll

Nova Scotia’s share of the $2,877,178 paid old age and blind pensioners throughout the province during 1943 amounted to $764,481 as shown by the Annual Report tabled at the Provincial Legislature.

“Number of old age pensioners on the Nova Scotia pay-roll were granted supplementary allowances amounting to $41,823 from June 1 to November 30, as a result of amendment to the act last year.

“Average monthly payment awarded old pensioners jumped $2.11 during the year, from $15.29 in December 1942 to $17.40 in November of last year.

“A jump of $1.33 was also noted in the blind pensions. From an average monthly payment of $19.26 in December 1942, the figure was quoted at $20.50 for November of last year.

“There were 160 fewer old age pensioners on the payroll last year when 1,324 were granted. Due to the fact that many older men obtained employment the number of females receiving pensions was 118 higher than the males.”

“Petit de Grat

Miss Rita Boudreau, a clerk at G.J. LeBlanc’s store, Arichat, is spending a month with her parents Mr. and Mrs. Numa Boudreau.

“Claire Babin of L. Anse school is spending the Easter holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Morbert Babin, Pondville. The other teacher, Miss Aline Boudreau, is spending her holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Andrew H. Boudreau.”

“L’Ardoise

Miss Mary Pottie, student at O.L.A. convent, Arichat, is spending her Easter Holidays with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. George A. Mombourquette, Lower L’Ardoise.

“Pte. Ernest Mombourquette and Pte. Jule Samson of the North N.S. Highlanders spent the week-end at their homes here.”

“Rocky Bay

School closed here on Thursday for the Easter holidays and Miss Lara Donahue, teacher, has gone home to spend the holidays with her mother, Mrs. Clara Donahue.

“Alex Hearn has purchased a car from John LeBlanc, Arichat.

“Allan Edwards left for West Bay to purchase a new horse for spring farming.”

“Seaview

John N. Morrison, secretary, took advantage of the extended holidays to have the interior of the school-room painted and the contract was awarded to Jacob Jackson the quality of whose work is never questioned.”

“Cascilda Poirier, student at the Convent High School, Arichat, is spending the holidays with her mother, Mrs. Thos. Morrison.”