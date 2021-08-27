In 1897 Bertram Bourinot began the Richmond County Record, a periodical that lasted for almost 80 years. Marshall Bourinot worked with his father and continued the paper into the 1970s.

The following excerpts are taken from the Richmond County Record of April 14, 1944:

“LOCAL AND GENERAL NEWS: The Late A.A. Morrison, A Fine, Outstanding Citizen of St. Peter’s Passes to His Reward

“The passing of Mr. A.A. Morrison of St. Peter’s on Saturday afternoon, April 8, Richmond County lost one of its most valued and greatly beloved residents.

“Mr. Morrison was born at Loch Lomond nearly 92 years ago. For a short time he taught school in his home community, after which he moved to St. Peter’s, where by constant diligence, unfailing courtesy and unquestioned integrity he built up a substantial business in general merchandise – a business in which he retained keen interest until the last, although for the past five years failing health compelled him to retire from active participation.

“In addition to his business Mr. Morrison took an active part in any thing that pertained to the welfare of the community. He was an outstanding leader in the religious life of the village of St. Peter’s, first in the Presbyterian Church and later in the United Church.

“Funeral services were held in his home church, which despite the heavy rain on Monday was filled to capacity. The minister of the congregation, Rev. Dr. Christie, was assisted by Rev. C.R.F. MacLennan of New Glasgow, and Rev. R.A. Patterson of Baddeck, former ministers in the charge of St. Peter’s.

“All three clergymen paid high tribute to the fine Christian character and sterling worth of the deceased. Rev. Dr. Partridge, also a former minister, unable himself to be present, sent a message which Dr. Christie read expressing the deep affection and high regard he too felt for the late Mr. Morrison.

“Mr. Morrison is survived by three sons and one daughter – William D. and Allan D. both residents of St. Peters; Angus of Stettler, Alberta and Beatrice, Mrs. W.R. Pearo of Sydney.”

“Albert LeBlanc, [Arichat] a messenger at the House of Assembly, during the session, arrived from Halifax on Saturday.”

“10 LBS. Sugar For Canning: Ottawa: The Prices Board have announced that in the forthcoming canning season each consumer may obtain an allotment of 10 pounds for canning purposes.

The Board said the first five ‘F’ coupons in Ration Book No. 3 each good for one pound of sugar will become valid May 25, and the second five valid for July 6.”

“Mr. and Mrs. John LeVesconte and family and his mother, Mrs. Ethel LeVesconte, of River Bourgeois, were visiting at Cape la Ronde over the weekend.”

“L.A.C. John Pertus, R.C.A.F., son of Capt. and Mrs. Leonard Pertus of D’Escousse, is home on his furlough. He was visiting in town on Monday accompanied by his sister, Miss Loretta Pertus, who is also visiting her parents. John is stationed in Ontario where he is taking his training. Only a year ago his brother, a wireless air gunner lost his life over the English Channel.”

“A bingo game and dance was held in the town hall under the auspices of the Arichat Fire Brigade, on Monday night. Notwithstanding the inclement weather, the affair was a success. The proceeds will go toward the erection of a building which will be constructed in the near future. The members wish to express their thanks to all those who attended, contributed or helped in any way to make the affair a success.”