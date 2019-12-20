The three owl musketeers of the biosphere

We don’t know as much about the owls (Mi’kmaq: ku’ku’kwes) of the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere as we do about other birds.

I expect that may be due to the fact that observers are not out and about as much at night when owls are most active. What we do know, however, is that there are three species of owls that are common here and they can be seen all year round.

The most common is the Barred Owl, a large, stocky, round-headed, broad-winged, short-tailed bird which likes to hang about in mixed woods. Most Barred Owls remain in a site for their whole life, only leaving temporarily if food becomes scarce. They usually hunt right after sunset and during the night but sometimes they may feed during the day.

In the submissions to I-Naturalist by Bras d’Or watchers, eight out of 11 owl reports from our biosphere are the Barred Owl. If one is near, you will usually hear its’ expressive call which sounds like a hooting/barking. Some say that it sounds like “who cooks for you, who cooks for you all,” but you need a vivid imagination to glean that from the hooting.

According to the Cornell University Web site, Barred Owls are mottled brown and white with white, vertically-barred underparts and an upper breast with horizontal brown bars. The barred theme is continued on the wings and tail which are striped brown and white. The eyes are deep brown. Barred Owls have been with us for a very long time. Pleistocene fossils which are around 11,000 years old have been dug up in Florida, Tennessee, and Ontario.

The second species of owl that inhabits our biosphere is known to be a predator of Barred Owls so the two species are rarely found in the same territory. The Great Horned Owl is a bit larger than the Barred Owl with tufts on either side of the head resembling horns. They are grayish-brown, with reddish brown faces and a white throat patch. They live in many types of forests and may be seen at dusk on a prominent perch high above the ground. They are much less common than the Barred Owl but numbers are staying steady province-wide.

In the I-Naturalist data there is only one report of a Great Horned Owl from our biosphere. These predators can scope out prey from a perch and vigorously hunt anything up to the size of a snowshoe hare. I once witnessed one express a culinary interest in my Siamese cat. Luckily the poor pussy managed to elude the large predator. The sound that a Great Horned Owl makes is like that of a hoarse mourning dove, a muffled hoo hoo hoo in a rhymic sequence.

The last common owl resident of the biosphere is the Northern Saw-whet Owl, a tiny owl (size of a robin) with bright yellow eyes and attitude. Northern Saw-whets are seldom seen as they like to hunt in the dead of night. Their call is a high pitched ‘too-too-too’ and it can often be heard at night around stands of evergreens. Owls are nocturnal predators, feeding from the trees or the ground. Their feet are adapted to efficiently hold onto prey with outer toes that can rotate so that two toes point forward and two back.

Owls have intriguing dinner manners which will help you find their favourite roosting spots. To avoid interactions with other predators, they quickly gulp down prey whole. After digesting the juicy bits, the digestive system packages and compresses waste such as bones, fur and feathers into a ‘pellet’ of compressed hard parts which is extruded from the mouth. Look for a pile of these pellets under a tree and you will probably find a favourite owl resting place.

I bet that you are wondering how Owls can sustain themselves in the wintry wonderland that is our biosphere. Well, many rodents are living happily in that interface between the ground and the bottom of the snowpack. Owls are able to detect and capture prey under half a metre of snow because of their exceptional hearing abilities and their ability to pinpoint a sound source. This ability is a function of an asymmetrical placement of the two ears on their heads. Small differences in the time it takes for sounds to reach each ear allow the owl to zero in on the sound’s precise location.

Here is a challenge for you. If you are strolling through our biosphere, take your camera and record an Owl in its natural habitat. Then upload your photos to: I Naturalist at: https://www.inaturalist.org/. We are learning a lot about our biosphere residents from photos that Bras d’Or Watchers are logging on this site! Perhaps you will be the first to log a rare species visiting our biosphere.

Dr. Annamarie Hatcher is a consulting ecologist and a board member of the Bras d’Or Lake Biosphere Reserve Association.