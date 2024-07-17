Home News Three Minute Thesis: StFX master’s student third at regional competition in Quebec News Three Minute Thesis: StFX master’s student third at regional competition in Quebec By Drake Lowthers - July 17, 2024 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Photo courtesy of StFX University. StFX’s Mackenzie LeVernois, a master’s student in earth and environmental sciences, stood out during the 2024 Eastern Regional Three Minute Thesis (3MT®) Competition in Quebec City earning her third place at the event. Sign up for a monthly subscription. Just $4.99! Want to stay informed daily? Subscribe to The Reporter Newsletter and receive (up to) one email per day with all news updates, right to your inbox! Log In Register