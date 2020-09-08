Town challenges decision to change fire protection service for Point Tupper

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town and the fire department are challenging a decision by Richmond County to retain the Louisdale Volunteer Fire Department to conduct fire service in Point Tupper.

After a virtual meeting between Municipality of the County of Richmond council and staff, and Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton and Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle on July 29, councillors voted “unanimously” – via e-mail – to stay with the Louisdale department for fire service protection in the Point Tupper Industrial Park, according to Richmond Warden Brian Marchand.

During the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on September 1, Mayor, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said the new deal was based on the 2019-20 contract, and according to Marchand, Port Hawkesbury offered Richmond County $28,959 to provide fire services for Point Tupper.

After an emergency meeting of town council on September 4, the town issued a press release claiming it presented a short-term proposal with a reduction in fees.

“According to Richmond’s press release, cost was the reason for the change for fire protection coverage of Point Tupper,” the mayor said. “In response, our council lowered costs based on last year’s approved agreement. We did so because the fastest responding fire department will best protect the lives and property of the residents, businesses and industries of Point Tupper. Timing is everything when it comes to fire. Let’s be frank. Long response times have, and will be the reality with the Louisdale Volunteer Fire Department as the fire department of record for Point Tupper. This is hugely concerning.”

On August 26, the Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department voted to give 30 days’ notice to leave the Strait Area Mutual Aid Association.

“Richmond County is paying one fire department to be the fire department of record while expecting our department to take on all the risk and liability under mutual aid because we are closer,” Port Hawkesbury Fire Chief Curtis Doucet stated. “It is unacceptable.”

The Port Hawkesbury department said it wants to enter into mutual aid agreements with neighboring fire departments under more “equitable” terms, noting that agreements need to be revamped and strengthened so all departments are treated fairly.

“This decision was not made lightly,” Doucet said. “As a founding member of the SAMAA, it has been a difficult decision to leave the association. Our department and our membership will no longer be taken advantage of by the Richmond County Council.”

During last Friday’s special meeting, town council met with its solicitor and members of the fire department to discuss the legal implications of the fire services and mutual aid issues. Although no motions resulted from the in-camera meeting, the town said more meetings are scheduled with the fire department and Strait Area Mutual Aid Association. The town said meetings are also on the calendar with industry leaders, Port Hawkesbury and Richmond County representatives in the weeks to come.

“Our council will continue to advocate for the fastest responding fire protection for Point Tupper, even though it is not our primary responsibility to be the stewards of this important region,” Chisholm-Beaton noted. “Our town and surrounding counties have neighbours, friends and family who live and work there. Our entire region depends on the well-being of Point Tupper. We need to continue to work with industry, our Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department, Richmond County, and other stakeholders to reach a much better solution for fire services. The residents, businesses and industries of Point Tupper deserve nothing less.”

Richmond’s warden responded that fire service in Point Tupper is an issue they are taking seriously and have been for a couple of years.

On February 22, 2018, the warden said he and district 4 councillor Gilbert Boucher met with Doyle and the mayor, along with industry leaders at the Liquified Natural Gas Ltd. office in Point Tupper.

“We were surprised with the low number of events in Point Tupper; two to three per year,” Marchand said in his statement. “Councillor Boucher and I suggested Richmond pay $5,000 to $6,000 per event. This was something that we would have to bring to council but Port Hawkesbury did not agree to this amount.”

On July 15, 2019 Richmond County entered into a one-year agreement for fire services in Point Tupper with Port Hawkesbury at a cost of approximately $50,000, but when Richmond conducted a study on fire service, “the study did not go as quickly as we all expected,” Marchand recalled.

On May 21, Richmond council had a virtual meeting with the consultants and were provided a summary of the 340-page report.

“One interesting point the consultants made was that they had no idea where our $50,000 we gave to Port Hawkesbury in July 2019 went in reference to Point Tupper,” the warden said. “There was no extra training or consult with industry. The consultants were very clear that $50,000 was too much for this service.”

Richmond hired an Emergency Services Coordinator on June 1 for a one-year term to review the full report with all fire departments and help council come up with a long-term solution.

After the budget was approved on June 1, council set aside $50,000 until March 31, 2021 for fire services in Point Tupper to allow time to review the consultant’s report, Marchand stated.

The next day, Richmond County asked Port Hawkesbury for an extension to March 31, 2021 and “were prepared to pay $50,000 for that service which was before their budget discussions,” Marchand stated.

“I believe council was very fair in this situation and the fact that we provided that info to Port Hawkesbury on June 2 before they completed their budget process was a plus for them, or so we thought.”

On June 11, the town sent a letter to Richmond CAO Don Marchand refusing the $50,000 offer, instead coming back with a $75,316 contract for 12 months, the warden said, recalling that Richmond wanted a long-term agreement by June 18, four days before Richmond council’s June 22 meeting.

“This new long-term agreement could see the rates increase to potentially $133,930.42 per year as Port Hawkesbury would purchase new equipment,” Marchand noted.

The next day, Richmond’s CAO asked for an extension to the contract, which was granted by Doyle, but during the June 22 meeting of Richmond council, the contract was rejected by councillors.

“It was decided that we would spend the money on departments in Richmond,” the warden said.

On June 23, Richmond County issued a press release that it decided to go with other options for fire service protection. After being contacted by the warden and the CAO, the Louisdale department officially agreed to cover Point Tupper on June 25.