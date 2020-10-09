PORT HAWKESBURY: The town council say they are hoping the NSCC Strait Area Campus will follow through on a commitment made by its former principal in 2017.

During the town’s regular council meeting October 6, councillors voted to send a letter to NSCC President Don Bureaux asking him to honour a $130,000 commitment to the Destination Reeves Street project.

However, Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said she isn’t concerned.

“I’m confident that there will be a commitment forthcoming.”

Chisholm-Beaton recalled that former principal of the Strait Area Campus, Tom Gunn, promised the town the funds while he held the position.

She said she understands COVID-19 has slowed the progress on basically every initiative coming down the pipeline province-wide, so she thinks it is important to issue a gentle reminder.

“We will move forward and inquire with regard to the timeline and the commitment,” she said. “We’ll be looking forward to hearing back from NSCC.”

The $130,000 commitment made by Gunn, was to be used towards the construction of a sidewalk connecting the Strait Area Campus to the town’s Active Transportation Trail.