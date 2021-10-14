Town mulls request for sign near drive through

PORT HAWKESBURY: The Town of Port Hawkesbury is considering changes to its planning strategy and land use bylaw regarding close proximity signage.

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle told the regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council on Oct. 5 that the Planning Advisory Committee made a recommendation to council to accept a staff report from the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) to proceed with the first reading announcing the proposed amendments.

Doyle said council also had to choose a date for a public hearing to discuss the changes. Council decided on Nov. 2 as the date, and approved a motion to proceed with alterations to both the strategy and bylaw.

The CAO said during after the hearing, the public will have the opportunity to provide feedback, and after the hearing the town will put out an advertisement.

According to the town’s planning strategy close proximity advertising to drive through establishments are considered to be a “special circumstance type of signage.”

The town’s land use bylaw mandates that a sign face should be no more than 4.65 metres squared, cannot be higher than 3.05 metres, must be within a minimum of 6.1 metres, and face an abutting drive through establishment.

Following the meeting Doyle added that the issue surrounds an application to install digital signs adjacent to a Tim Horton’s drive through in Port Hawkesbury.

“We have a digital sign that’s installed beside a drive through that could advertise anything in town, or that’s advertising for sale for the person who puts that digital sign beside the drive through. Not necessarily the owner of the drive through, but a property adjacent to the drive-thru,” he added.