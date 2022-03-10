Town to fly Ukrainian flag throughout March

PORT HAWKESBURY: The town has decided to show its colours this month.

The town will fly the Ukrainian flag throughout March in “support for what’s going on currently, in terms of what they’re facing at war with Russia,” Port Hawkebury Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said.

The mayor said during the March 1 regular monthly meeting of Port Hawkesbury Town Council that other municipalities across Nova Scotia are raising Ukrainian flags, while others are displaying Ukrainian colours along their buildings in light.

Council agreed that the blue and yellow will be atop the town’s flag pole until the Autism Month Flag starts flying in April.

The town will be putting new chairs and benches along the waterfront.

During a recent meeting of the Town’s Waterfront Advisory Committee, Town Councillor Mark MacIver said a family planning to visit the area in July said they want to put a plaque on a new bench along the waterfront.

MacIver reported to council that the committee decided to go with six benches similar to those already there.

Town Councillor Hughie MacDougall said the possibility of putting six moveable Adirondack chairs around Sunset Park was also discussed by the committee.

“I think a lot of citizens are asking around that they want some of those chairs down around there,” he said. “Strategically place them down around Sunset Park.”

Mayor Brenda Chisholm-Beaton suggested the chairs be made of composite material.

“So that’ll be able to have lasting power in an unforgiving environment,” she stated. “The chairs would be similarly styled so that it would match the theme of our own pre-existing benches around town.”

Chief Administrative Officer Terry Doyle estimated the cost for the chairs and benches would be approximately $10,000.

Regarding the Facilities Operations and Parks Report, Town Councillor Blaine MacQuarrie wanted to know about the application for three Electric Vehicle Charging Stations, with a closing date of March 18.

“Have the applications been submitted, or are they still in process of being completed?” he asked.

Doyle responded that the application was still being completed.

MacQuarrie wanted to know if a date has been selected for town officials to meet with the Cape Breton Partnership.

Chisholm-Beaton said she did contact the CBP to express the town’s desire to meet.

“I don’t have date at this time that we’ve been able to establish with the partnership but I’m happy to do a follow up,” the mayor responded. “I appreciate the reminder.”