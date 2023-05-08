ANTIGONISH: While they don’t need any convincing, the mayor and warden in Antigonish says being named the second prettiest coastal town in Nova Scotia by a travel publication, was truly an honour.

Following the municipality’s regular, monthly council meeting on April 18, Owen McCarron told reporters its great recognition.

“When we look at our community of the town and county of Antigonish, the two things sort of dovetail together when you think of the nice attributes that actually get recognize,” McCarron said. “We have a lot of beautiful coastal areas, and we feed into a very pretty town, which has a lot of amenities, and all those things help create what we have as a community.”

TheTravel is a travel site that has breathtaking photography, but also the how’s, why’s, what’s, when’s and where’s of travel.

“We have a pulse on the travel industry and its trends, and it’s one that will actually help future travelers rather than just inspire wanderlust,” their website reads. “Throughout every season, we’re bringing all of that updated, top-trending information right to your virtual doorstep.”

Taking the second top spot, Antigonish was described as a small town on the northeastern coast of the mainland of Nova Scotia, known for its rich cultural scene and festivals throughout the year, highlighting the annual Highland Games.

“The town’s natural surroundings are also a major attraction, with beautiful beaches, parks, and forests in the surrounding area,” TheTravel said. “The nearby Keppoch Mountain offers hiking and mountain biking trails, with various scenic beach spots and lakes offering swimming, boating, and fishing opportunities.”

Following the town’s council meeting on April 17, Boucher indicated it feels great to get that pat on the back.

“We have a very unique environment here, which is contributed to by the university, we have a beautification committee,” the mayor told reporters. “It’ll show you that it’s not just the town, it’s the county as well that makes us who we are, and we have to acknowledge that.”