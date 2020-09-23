POTLOTEK: The Potlotek First Nation Band Council has made an application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB) for a minor amendment to their motor carrier license.

Documents filed with the UARB in August indicate Potlotek First Nation has applied to add two school buses to its specialty school bus service, along with two new bus routes from Potlotek itself.

“Our previous transportation carrier is now defunct and our community of Potlotek First Nation is taking over these bus routes,” their application file read.

The two new buses, a 2009 Blue Bird Vision and a 2012 Freightliner Chassis will dramatically increase the number of seats made available for Potlotek students in comparison under their previous transportation carrier, the application noted.

As for the additional bus routes, the first route is to East Richmond Education Centre in St. Peter’s for elementary students, while the second route is to Richmond Education Centre Academy in Louisdale for high school students.