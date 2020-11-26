Visitation at local parks down from last year

HALIFAX: Although other parks in the province saw increased visitation, that wasn’t the case in the Strait area.

Last week, the provincial government announced that parks had another successful year, welcoming more than 247,000 visitors at camping parks and over one million at day-use parks.

The number of campsite night bookings in provincial campgrounds this year was 80,583, a slight increase over 2019. Since 2015 the number of campsites booked rose by about 31 per cent, the province noted.

Locally, the numbers were different as Whycocomagh Provincial Park registered 1,804 visitors in 2020, compared to 2,457 in 2019. Battery Provincial Park in St. Peter’s had a smaller drop from the previous year as 3,033 visited this year, compared to 3,183 last year.

The only local park to buck this regional trend was Bolyston Provincial Park which hosted 831 people this year, compared to 559 in 2019.

Deborah Bayer, communications advisor with the Department of Lands and Forestry, told The Reporter the department is happy the numbers are up.

“We promoted all our provincial parks, beaches and trails, as well as highlighted the province’s hidden gems,” she said. “It appears some Nova Scotians and tourists are discovering new parks this year. Overall, the numbers of visitors to our parks have increased this year. We are encouraged that tourists will discover more of our beautiful parks and their full range of physical activities in the great outdoors.”

Bayer explained that all parks had a delayed opening to June 15 this year but closed on their regular schedule, including Whycocomagh which shuttered on October 19. Bayer also noted that yurts were not available in Whycocomagh this year due to public health restrictions.

Bayer said Boylston’s numbers rose even though it had a shorter season after closing on September 14.

Public health measures were in place at all parks, the province noted. To ensure physical distancing, the season started with about 30 per cent of sites closed. Then in mid-July additional sites opened but more than 100 sites were closed all season.

With COVID-19 restrictions and the formation of the Atlantic Bubble, about 96 per cent of campers came from Nova Scotia, with four per cent from other parts of Atlantic Canada

All provincial parks infrastructure, such as washrooms, change houses and campsites, are closed for the season but people are encouraged to continue visiting parks to enjoy walking, cross-country skiing and other activities.

There are 20 provincial camping parks and more than 130 day-use and beach parks in Nova Scotia.