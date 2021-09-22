Warden delighted local MLAs have cabinet positions

ANTIGONISH: The warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish says he’s pleased the two local Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) that serve the Antigonish area have been appointed to cabinet positions.

“First thing, we’ll send a letter of congratulation to our two MLAs that serve Antigonish County, Michelle Thompson and Greg Morrow,” Owen McCarron told reporters following the municipality’s regular council meeting on Sept. 14. “Of course, both have been appointed to the new government’s cabinet, which is pretty good for Antigonish to have two cabinet ministers again.”

Thompson, who is the MLA in Antigonish, is Premier Tim Houston’s solution to fixing the health care crisis throughout the province as the new Minister of Health and Wellness, while Morrow, who is Guysborough-Tracadie’s MLA, was sworn in as the Minister of Agriculture.

The warden also took the time to thank the two former Liberal incumbent cabinet ministers, who both served the Antigonish area after being elected in 2013 and being re-elected for a second term in 2017.

“They both served us well, Randy Delorey in Antigonish and Lloyd Hines from Guysborough-Tracadie,” McCarron said. “We’ll also send a letter of thanks to them, for all the work and effort that they put in, over the last eight-years as well.”