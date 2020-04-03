Warning lights are flashing

A reality that rings true is that the world is always changing.

It matters not whether its ups and downs are due to technology, the environment, social norms, health care or living conditions; we must adjust to the new realities that we are now struggling with because of the COVID-19 virus.

COVID-19 is not the first virus – nor will it be the last – to attack humans. The warnings have appeared: Spanish Flu (Ii three waves: 1918, 1919 and 1920); Norwalk Virus (1972); SARS (2003); H1N1 (2009); seasonal influenzas; and now COVID-19.

A virus’ reality is that they do not differentiate; all humans are welcomed to be their hosts. We live in a global community with viruses not discriminating against whites, people of colour, Christians, Muslims, women, men, aged, non-heterosexuals, wealthy or poor, to name but a few of the divides that humans have erected.

To successfully combat viruses, we must examine our social norms, health care practices and lifestyles. Humans are social creatures with closeness to others being a component of our existence. Human history has proven that we have a greater opportunity to survive when we do not go it alone. However, now we must incorporate “social distancing” as part of our survival regiment to combat a virus. Social distancing will continue to impact immensely on our entertainment choices, community activities and economic practices.

Our social desires and nomadic wants via buses, trains and planes will need to be examined and altered in ways that we have yet to comprehend. In mid-March, when the COVID-19 started to truly impact Nova Scotians, a friend made me aware of a Web site entitled “Flightfinder” where I could see in real time the number of transponder-carrying planes in the air throughout the entire world. At that time there were 10,990 planes in flight, five minutes ago there were 6,509 airplanes transporting who-knows-what-to-who-knows-where; people, cargoes – and maybe viruses – while all aircrafts were requiring the use of tremendous amounts of fossil fuels.

Economically, we are in the midst of a tidal wave of adjustments and job loses that will affect us immediately and for years to come. Financial decisions will require a scrutiny unseen in decades. The mobility of employees will be examined due to the needs for safe travel and workers’ well-being. Work place designs will go under the microscope to enable the employment environments to be as healthy as possible. Educational philosophies and building designs will be paramount as we move our educational systems safely into their new realities.

New-job developments will demand that we consider such projects’ immediate and long-term environmental consequences. The expression “a balance of nature” is not a panacea for a utopia but a requirement for the sustaining of all life. Such necessities will bring developmental challenges, unforeseen financial opportunities/requirements and adjustments to our living circumstances/expectations.

In addition to demonstrating how vulnerable humans are to viruses, COVID-19 has emphasised our needs to have available the combative measures required to fight viruses that are certain to come our way. COVID-19 has shown emphatically the importance of our health care personnel and their institutions for our care and survival. Into that compassionate group I place the providers of our food and essential services whom are at personal risks while serving our needs.

The warning lights are flashing; heed them or else.

Ray Bates

Guysborough