Water meter replacement project over budget

PORT HOOD: It’s costing a little more than was originally expected, but Inverness County CAO Keith MacDonald said the municipality’s water meter replacement project will still save money in the long run.

“The municipality identified 29 other businesses and organizations that require large meters installed, and that puts up the cost,” he told council last Thursday. “We have 150 accounts requiring an install or retrofit, and we need to bring in some additional meter reading hardware. We have three backwards meters that need to be replaced, and we have the ongoing maintenance of water meters as we go forward.”

As of November 28, Inverness County spent $715,930 on the project. The remaining cost is $90,000 and, considering council budgeted $750,000 for the project, the project is over budget by $55,930.

It’s been a challenging project, MacDonald said, as some residents are seasonal and hard to contact. Plumbing issues provide challenges, and locating or repairing curb stops can be tough.

So far, 1,366 meters have been installed. That’s 74 per cent of the total scope of the project.

While the project is over-budget, MacDonald said the new meters “will provide a significant rise in revenue for the county. That new revenue will easily cover this increase, because we’ve identified a number of accounts not being billed properly or not being billed at all.”

Council passed a motion to cover the $55,930. The money will come from the gas tax reserve.

“Now that we have an incredibly strong database of customers and newly refurbished meters, we’re hoping that council will also support the hiring of a water meter technician under the water utility,” MacDonald said. “The priority of this job is to make sure we don’t slip back to the conditions we had before this project moved forward.”

Having a technician on staff would be a boon for customers, MacDonald said, as such a person would be able to let customers know if they have a leak requiring a plumber. It would be a new position budgeted through the water utility, MacDonald said.

“Our biggest worry is that three years down the road we’ll have to do another project of this size if we’re not keeping up with the meters,” MacDonald said.

MacDonald added that having a technician on staff will pay for itself inside the first year.

“I feel it’s a worthwhile project and if we don’t go this route, getting someone to manager it on a day-to-day basis, we might go back to right where we were,” councillor Laurie Cranton. “A lot of our utilities have gotten to where they were because we didn’t have staff managing the ongoing maintenance.”

Councillor John MacLennan expressed some concerns about green-lighting the new hire, but he ultimately voted to pass the motion.