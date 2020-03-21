‘Waves of Resistance March’ in Antigonish By Drake Lowthers - March 21, 2020 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Kristina Richard, Antigonish’s most-decorated Special Olympian, holds the banner as she heads the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ last Monday hosted by Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre. On March 8, homemade poster-making, an art display, and yoga dance at L’Arche Antigonish prepared participants for the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ in support of organizing, learning, honouring, imagining, and celebrating women.Close to 100 people took part in Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre’s ‘Waves of Resistance March’ last Monday kicking off International Women’s Week.Executive Director of the Coady Institute and Extension Department at StFX University, Gord Cunningham, supported the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ marking the successes and aspirations of the women’s movement.Passionate demonstrators marched and chanted loudly through the streets of downtown Antigonish on March 9 as part of International Women’s Week, calling for gender equality.