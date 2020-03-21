    ‘Waves of Resistance March’ in Antigonish

    By
    Drake Lowthers
    -
    Kristina Richard, Antigonish’s most-decorated Special Olympian, holds the banner as she heads the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ last Monday hosted by Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre.
    • On March 8, homemade poster-making, an art display, and yoga dance at L’Arche Antigonish prepared participants for the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ in support of organizing, learning, honouring, imagining, and celebrating women.
    • Close to 100 people took part in Antigonish Women’s Resource Centre’s ‘Waves of Resistance March’ last Monday kicking off International Women’s Week.
    • Executive Director of the Coady Institute and Extension Department at StFX University, Gord Cunningham, supported the ‘Waves of Resistance March’ marking the successes and aspirations of the women’s movement.
    • Passionate demonstrators marched and chanted loudly through the streets of downtown Antigonish on March 9 as part of International Women’s Week, calling for gender equality.