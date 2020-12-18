Why close the Canso Causeway?

There is a weak argument to be made for any kind of closure of the Canso Causeway even amid the second wave of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia.

During the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Dec. 3, warden Laurie Cranton said he received a call from deputy warden Bonny MacIsaac about a “rumoured” meeting of Cape Breton municipal and First Nation officials.

Cranton searched his e-mails and inquired about the meeting with municipal staff, and, without answers, he then spoke with Port Hawkesbury Mayor Brenda Chisolm-Beaton who earlier had a conversation with the mayor of the Cape Breton Regional Municipality, Amanda McDougall.

McDougall started informal discussions with other Cape Breton communities on a possible island-wide strategy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Although she said the decision to close the span is a provincial matter, McDougall says strict measures should be put in place if confirmed cases spread to Cape Breton.

The warden said he had a productive 45-minute conversation with Chisolm-Beaton about the pros and cons of closing the causeway, and he agrees with her misgivings, noting that such a move would arbitrarily divide the Nova Scotia Health Authority’s Eastern Zone at a time when a few cases have been reported in eastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton.

Because hundreds of people cross every day for work or medical appointments, Cranton criticized the lack of communication with municipalities on the mainland side of the causeway – notably the Town of Mulgrave, the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, and the Town of Antigonish.

Cranton said such a move is a “big step,” that would create headaches as far as policing.

Council was unanimous in its opposition.

District 1 councillor Alfred Poirier said such a decision should be made based on facts from medical professionals and experts.

District 5 councillor Lynn Chisholm said wearing masks and distancing are more effective in stopping the spread of COVID-19 than shutting down the causeway.

After weeks of spread in the Central Zone, the Eastern Zone has started to see some new cases.

On Dec. 5, two new cases were confirmed, then on Dec. 7, two more cases were recorded, and on Dec. 10 another case was reported in the Eastern Zone.

But before these recent cases, the last identified in the Eastern Zone was on Oct. 24.

Despite the recent cases, overall, the numbers have stayed very low, despite the fact that the Eastern Zone takes in the CBRM, and the numbers can include results from anyone tested in the Eastern Zone, even if they live in another zone.

In the Strait area specifically, the numbers are miniscule, but unfortunately, it would be the businesses, groups and residents of Richmond, Inverness, Guysborough, and Antigonish counties which would suffer disproportionately from even a partial closure of the Causeway.

The counties around the Strait of Canso wouldn’t be the only ones adversely impacted economically and socially, as the flow of people, goods and services to the CBRM would also be noticeably interrupted.

Then there is the effect on public health. It is tough to explain how closing the Canso Causeway will make people safer, in any significant way, especially if the border in Amherst and entry points at airports and ferries are already controlled.

Even during the darkest days of the first wave of COVID-19, when provincial borders were closed to non-essential travel, when roads were populated only by tractor trailers, when many businesses and services shuttered and others struggled, the Canso Causeway remained open.

With the current low number of daily new cases, and coming off an almost complete shut-down of the province last spring, it would be a damaging over-reaction at this point.