Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre volunteers want help building library

PORT HOOD: Volunteers would like to put a public library in the Whycocomagh Waterfront Centre.

Craig and Terry Gillis made a presentation about the facility during the regular monthly meeting of Inverness Municipal Council on Jan. 12.

“Over the past 10 years, the waterfront centre has developed into the hub within the greater Whycocomagh area and it serves a great area geographically,” Terry told council. “Economically, with a central location on the Trans-Canada Highway, government departments and businesses utilize the centre for training purposes.”

The centre is used year-round for celebrations, reunions, cultural events, Canada Day events, Celtic Colours activities, KitchenFest concerts, and summer activities, Terry said.

For the past 10 years, she said the centre offers weekly jam sessions, as well as social activities like pubs, trivia, family square dances, a murder mystery dinner theatre, and spontaneous events like showing the World Junior hockey tournament on the big screen television.

Starting Jan. 14, Buddy MacDonald will host a monthly music series with different guests, Terry noted.

She said the facility promotes active living for people of all ages like nature hikes and snowshoeing.

For seniors, Cathy said the centre hosts affordable programming like senior’s walks, card plays, yoga, pickleball, and indoor curling.

For preschoolers and children, they offer “Music in Motion,” a week-long drama camp, and a paint workshop, she noted.

The centre hosted Remembrance Day services in November, Cathy said, noting the property also includes a memorial garden and gazebo.

Last month, she said the centre hosted Christmas in the Village, as well as a Christmas jam, children’s Christmas party, planter workshop, and cooking session. On Jan. 1 a New Year’s Levee was held which welcomed new families to the area, said Terry.

Winterlude will take place in February, featuring hiking and snowshoeing, Terry stated.

“As a result, accommodations benefit through bookings, restaurants through meals and catering, and also there’s local businesses get additional traffic as a result of bringing in people from outside communities,” she said.

Located at the head of the Bras d’Or Lake, Terry said it is the main launch site for the Trans-Canada Trail Blue Route. She said the centre maintains a community

“The centre’s property is utilized for fishing, and small craft boating, and paddle boarding. We have a modern wheelchair accessible docking system which we are currently expanding upon as we speak,” she said. “We also maintain community utilized by both commercial and large pleasure boaters, and also it’s used for swimmers.”

For his part, Craig Gillis spoke about their capital investment plan to create entrepreneurial opportunities in the community and increase usage of the centre.

“We’re just working on reconfiguring the parking lot to be able to park more vehicles safely and increase access to those with physical impairments, and have 10 designated parking sports,” he said.

In partnership with the Municipality of the County of Inverness, Craig said an electric vehicle charging station is being installed and they are working towards making the facility into a comfort centre during emergencies.

“In fact, we heard this week that we were approved by (the Department of Communities Culture and Heritage) for the generator program, which is great news,” he confirmed.

To fight against coastal erosion, Craig said more rock has been added to the shoreline.

“We’re working right now on making a revitalized outdoor performance area, down behind the centre, right on the Bras d’Or Lake,” he stated. “When completed, this area will have electricity, lighting, improved seating, and a performance shelter.”

With improved access to the downstairs portion of the facility with new paving, Terry said this is a great time to locate a new library there.

“Currently, the closest library would be at Dalbrae which makes it very difficult for local community members to be able to regularly exchange books,” she said. “We have had a free outdoor library box, along with a book shelf in the centre, that’s actually well used for the book exchanges, but far, far too limited.”

With the lower level mainly used for storage, Terry Gillis said it also houses accessible washrooms and a shower, as well as large windows overlooking the lake.

“A library situated here would provide programming that’s essential to the community. Our volunteer hours are stretched, hence we have yet to provide these important services,” she said. “A paid librarian could help provide needed information centres, reference services, and educational resources, whether digitally or through bound works.”

In addition, Terry said local seniors can get help filling out forms or completing questionnaires online, and give them access to photocopying, printing, scanning, and faxing.

“With poor or unaffordable internet, many residents could access the internet to help with job searches,” she said. “Our internet is so poor.”

Terry said the local historical society needs a space to preserve information and pictures, while Craig noted that it would be helpful for those looking for genealogical information.

“An important research addition, this wouldn’t be archives, it would be more just stuff that people have gathered through the years and they’re getting up there themselves, and they have things in their home, and they don’t want it to be lost,” she said.

Some residents have physical limitations and rely on reading for their wellbeing, but said they cannot access library services. In an area with a large senior population, the library can offer a much needed social presence, she said.

Terry said the library can offer more children’s activities like story time and puppets; it would help with literacy, encourage new skills with workshops, and result in an overall healthier community.

“A community library would augment our vision for the centre, something we’ve been trying to develop for quite a few years,” she noted.

Terry said they hope the municipality can help them establish the library.

Calling the centre the “complete backbone” of the community, and given the business growth in the area, District 4 John MacLennan said he supports this request, a statement that received unanimous support from his council colleagues.

“I think all the communities here have a library and Whycocomagh certainly, certainly needs one,” he added.