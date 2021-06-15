HAVRE BOUCHER: Jane Wood owns a serviced lot in Havre Boucher where she planned to build her forever home, sometime in the not so near future, but those plans have been impacted by the proposed construction site of a cell tower.

“I own a property adjacent to the proposed tower site and within 100 metres of the proposed tower,” Wood told The Reporter. “It was baffling to learn that the minimum distance requirement states that Bell would only need to make sure the tower sits 25 feet from a front and back yard, and eight feet from a side yard.”

Danielle MacDougall, the spokesperson for the community group, suggested the community’s concerns with the proposed tower, which will be located at 1439 Havre Boucher Road, include the possible health effects, ecological concerns, depreciation of land value, and unsightliness.

“It is adjacent to multiple other properties, most concerning being a serviced lot where a young family plans to build their forever home,” MacDougall said. “This leaves us to wonder if there had been a dwelling there prior to the consultation process, would this site have even been considered?”

Since there are no protections in place in the current land-use bylaw for the minimum distance requirement of a tower to a dwelling in a residential area, Wood said the construction of the proposed tower will impact her future.

“Throughout the consultation process, Bell stated that they had taken care to ensure the proposed site was at least 225 metres, three times the tower height, away from existing dwellings,” she said. “Knowing this was the case, I acquired an approved building permit for my serviced lot to start construction on a dwelling in the next 12 months.”

Wood indicated this was done in hopes Bell would stick to their word and ensure that the tower was not built near a dwelling within a radius of three times the tower height, but they declined to acknowledge her approved building permit, as it was not an existing dwelling at the time the site was selected.

“The stress and concern this proposed tower site has caused myself, my family and other community members over the last three months has been draining,” she said. “You don’t know that it can happen to you, until it does and then there is nothing in place to protect you.”

MacDougall explained Havre Boucher is not new to this dispute, as the same site was proposed in 2009 but after a community meeting, it didn’t go forward.

“However, in 2009, we were not in the middle of a pandemic, and there were no consultation guidelines in place by the federal government,” she said. “Right now, Bell is following the bare minimum default consultation process set out by Industry Canada, which was established a decade ago.”

She suggested it only requires Bell to send notification packages to a handful of property owners whose land is in a specific radius, and publish an ad in a local newspaper regarding the consultation process.

“It falls on municipalities to put other policies in place to protect property owners,” MacDougall said. “Throughout the consultation period, concerned residents urged Bell to move the proposed tower to an alternate site away from dwellings and serviced lots. It’s rural Nova Scotia, everywhere you look there is vacant land which would be much more suitable for this structure.”

She explained while these efforts are not denying the need for the improvement of cellular service, especially in rural areas, the group is only opposing this tower in the proposed residential area.

“After over two months of being given the runaround from government entities and Bell, concerned residents of District 9 are feeling tired, deflated and most importantly, disappointed,” MacDougall said. “As we’ve seen through this process, property owners don’t know they aren’t protected until it is too late. And if you live in the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, there are no protections in place. “

At the request of the property owner and concerned residents through the consultation process, a virtual discussion was scheduled for May 13, however 10 minutes prior to the arranged meeting time, Bell cancelled with no explanation or plan to reschedule.

“What that meant for our effort remains unclear,” MacDougall said. “But we are still hopeful that Bell has heard the feedback from the community and will find an alternative, non-residential site for the proposed tower.”

Concerned residents circulated a petition to gain support for their opposition which has 327 signatures and counting – many of those who signed are local residents, landowners living away, and those who stand to inherit land in the area.

MacDougall also explained last week an email was sent to the Municipality of the County of Antigonish and Eastern District Planning Commission asking to enact, by any measure within their power, a pause on, or stop to, the installation of the proposed tower and to reconsider the siting policy, especially while the Eastern Zone land-use bylaw is up for renewal, and put a concrete policy in place as an added layer of protection for constituents of the municipality.

To date, the community group have not been provided an update.

“I hope Bell does the right thing,” Wood said. “And moves the tower site so that my family and I can plan for our future home without worry.”