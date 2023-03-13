ANTIGONISH: The general manager of one of the last independently-owned radio stations in the Maritimes says the radio landscape in the Northeastern Nova Scotia, has changed in recent years, and they’re trying to sustain what they’ve built, to experience another 80 years of broadcasting memories.

As 98.9 XFM approaches the 80th anniversary of their first broadcast later this month, they are proud to continue to bring information and entertainment to their listeners.

“Being one of the last independents forges us an opportunity to do things for our listeners and our clients that perhaps can’t happen in other markets,” Ken Farrell told The Reporter. “We’re really happy to sustain a full staff, while still being conscious of sustainability.”

The radio station currently has a staff of 11; five on air, including a two-person news and sports team; they employ a two-person sales team; another two members of the staff take care of copy and traffic; and they have a general manage and an office manager.

Every hour, 98.9 XFM runs a newscast accompanied by sports and weather from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and on weekends, a similar style newscast runs from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., hourly.

“Sounds Atlantic” is a two-hour show that airs Sunday evenings at 8 p.m., supporting local artists, “Cape Breton Fiddles” airs Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and is a show that’s aimed at keeping the traditional music alive, while Kinsmen Radio Bingo is played 5:30 p.m. on Saturday evenings, and is a major fundraiser for the projects the service group supports.

While people have always relied on CJFX and XFM, Farrell said the biggest change in the industry is technology.

“The significant move for us, and it was a hard one because of the history of the property on Kirk Street, moving from Kirk Street to our new location in 2014,” he said. “It was all about the technology, going from analog to complete digital and implication of live-stream Technology and the efficiency of the new building has been the biggest thing that’s changed in the radio industry.”

According to the local radio station, a meeting in Sydney in 1940 brought together a group of priests from the Diocese of Antigonish. Father James Boyle expressed his conviction that the Extension Department of StFX University needed a radio station of its own, to carry on its important work of adult education and community development.

Clyde Nunn, who is identified as a “pioneer of educational radio” in Nova Scotia and was known for his personality “The Old Timer” on his radio show “Fun at 5” was the director of the Atlantic Broadcasters Ltd., the owner-operators of CJFX Radio (580 AM) in Antigonish, and served as the general manager of the station from its inception on March 25, 1943 until his death on Dec 4, 1970.

The station’s call letters CJFX represented the Canadian radio designation CJ, while the FX stood on a more local connection, with it signifying Francis Xavier, the namesake of the local university in Antigonish.

In the station’s early days, much of the programming was devoted to adult education, produced primarily by volunteers. Some of the programming would be targeted to study clubs for farmers, fishermen and women, while other programming would promote local talent and culture.

While on the AM dial, CJFX was a variety station playing country, pop, rock, Celtic, and traditional music.

The world’s first totally solid state 10 kilowatt (kw) AM broadcast transmitter went into operation on Feb. 19, 1982 at CJFX, replacing a 17-year-old RCA unit. The AMPEET 10, manufactured in Nova Scotia by Nautel, was designed to provide trouble-free operation, and 74 per cent efficiency resulting in savings of up to 60,000 kw hours per year.

The 98.9 FM signal first went on the air in 1998 to correct coverage issues with the AM signal, and rebroadcast the AM programming. In 2003, after being on the AM dial for 60 years, the station switched to the FM spectrum, and CJFX formally became XFM once they were authorized to make 98.9 FM their main signal.

After switching from a country-Celtic music format, the station changed to an adult contemporary music format and over the years the format has become more of a hybrid mainstream adult contemporary-hot adult contemporary sound; and in recent years, the station has begun to add classic rock gold.

A second transmitter, located in Inverness, broadcasting at 102.5 FM, was established in 2004. The additional transmitter was in use to correct coverage issues that were being created as a result of the AM transmitter being shut down.

By 2005, the station had grown to cover Inverness and Richmond Counties in Cape Breton and Pictou and Guysborough counties on the mainland.

In 2007, they were authorized by the Canadian Radio and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to operate another transmitter in Pleasant Bay to correct coverage problems in the area due to the mountainous terrain that hinders both the main 98.9 FM and 102.5 FM signal from Inverness.

Farrell became the station’s general manager in 2009 after spending 25 years as the host with “Inside Sports” while also providing listeners with basketball and hockey play-by-play. Since starting with CJFX, he has accumulated 36 years with the local radio station.

On Sept. 20, 2014, Atlantic Broadcasters Ltd. opened a new broadcast centre at 5663 Highway 7, in Antigonish, moving from their long-standing, historic location atop of Kirk Street. Farrell noted that before the Kirk Street location, the radio station had a small stint along the town’s Main Street.

It is also noted that a number of big names got their start at the station in its early days including; Danny Gallivan, Earle Cameron, Allan J. MacEachen, Daniel Petrie, Senator Finlay MacDonald, and Chuck Camroux.

Before he became famous, Canadian-American country music artist Hank Snow, who was most popular in the 1950s and had a career that spanned more than 50 years, used to call the station and buy a play of his records at $2 an airing.

“There’s been a lot of talent that have come through the doors since 1943 and have moved on,” Farrell said. “On the weekend of our celebration, ‘Inside Sports’ is going to be running a feature with Danny Gallivan, myself, and Dr. Cecil MacLean, an interview we did many years ago.”

Gallivan began his broadcast career at the local radio station in Antigonish, while attending StFX in the 1940s. While at university, he was once roommates with Petrie, who went on to become a Hollywood film director, but also got his start at CJFX.

After graduating from StFX in 1942, and following overseas service with the Knights of Columbus Hostel Auxiliary Services in the war, Gallivan returned to Antigonish as a sportscaster for CJFX, before leaving for Halifax in 1946.

In 1952, he began a 32-year stint with Hockey Night in Canada, mostly calling games involving the Montreal Canadiens, before retiring after the 1983–84 season.

After getting his start in Antigonish, Gallivan went on to do play-by-play for at least 1,900 regular season and playoff matches, including 16 Stanley Cup victories for the Canadiens, and on Oct. 9, 1970, he had the distinction of announcing the Vancouver Canucks’ first-ever game in the NHL.

In early-2021, Broadcast Dialogue, the voice of Canada’s broadcast industry since 1992, announced the Antigonish-based radio station as their inaugural Canadian Radio Award winner as the Small Market Station of the Year.

“The accomplishment in 2020 of winning the small market radio station of the year in Canada was a significant milestone, not only for the XFM but certainly for the board of directors as well,” Farrell said, speaking on more memorable moments over the past 80 years. “There have been a lot of great moments for CJFX and XFM over the years and the St. Martha’s Hospital Foundation event is huge for us, raising well over $1 million since we started that.”

As the hospital touches a lot of people lives, the local radio station feels it’s important for them to have the XFM Hospital Help Day, in which they’ve helped raise $1,422,908.00 since 1994.

As for what’s planned for the radio station’s oak anniversary (80 years), Farrell advised there is a lot of retro programming that 98.9 XFM will run on March 24 and 25, to the benefit of their listeners.

While the official anniversary is on March 25, the day before, 98.9XFM will host an open house from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., where people are welcomed to stop by to say hello. The station will be playing interesting interviews from anniversaries gone by, Dave Gillis is going to have a special show of Cape Breton fiddle tunes, a two hour feature on Sunday night, they will showcase news clips from the past and “Inside Sports” will be a retro show for that week.

With a mission statement to aim for excellence in providing, in a financially sound manner, programs of news, interviews, discussions and music that will assist in the development of the communities in the company’s coverage area, 98.9 XFM said it looks forward to being on the airwaves for another 80 years.