SYDNEY: Organizers of the Celtic Colours International Festival announced that the award-winning, internationally-acclaimed event will be returning to communities all over Cape Breton Island this October.

The 27th Celtic Colours International Festival will present 49 concerts, including matinees throughout the week, in 35 communities around the Island. This annual celebration of Cape Breton’s culture and traditions — through music, song, and dance — will take place in long-standing Celtic Colours venues like the state-of-the-art Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou, as well as in some of the Island’s most beautiful churches, and an array of schools, and community, parish and fire halls.

As has been the tradition for more than 10 years, select concerts will also be livestreamed for those who are unable to attend in person, the organizers noted.

The Festival will open in Port Hawkesbury on Friday, Oct. 6 at Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre and close Saturday, October 14 with a concert at Centre 200 in Sydney.

On Oct. 7, St. Matthew’s United Church in Inverness will host a concert at 2 p.m.

The L’Ardoise Community Centre will be the site of a concert on Oct. 8 at 2 p.m., then there will be a concert at Whycocomagh Education Centre that same day at 7:30 p.m.

At 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 9, there will be concerts at the Judique Community Centre, the D’Escousse Civic Improvement Hall, and the SAERC auditorium.

On Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m., concerts are scheduled for the Riverdale Community Centre and Strathspey Performing Arts Centre in Mabou.

The L’Arche Cape Breton Gathering Place in Iron Mines will host an event on Oct. 11 at 2 p.m., while Celtic Colours will return to Strathspey Place for a performance at 7:30 p.m., as well as St. Mary of the Angels Parish Hall in Glendale and St. Peter’s Lions Hall.

Celtic Colours heads back to Judique, this time at the community centre, on Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

On Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m., Inverness Education Centre/Academy will host a show.

The 2023 Celtic Colours International Festival runs Oct. 6 to 14. The full schedule and line-up of artists will be announced June 26 with tickets going on sale July 11. For more information, visit: celticcolours.ca.